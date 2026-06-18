Have you read the Brit Rape Report?

That Starmer is still PM … and Khan still mayor of London… and neither decorating a local oak tree or lamppost, as Starmer wrote “warning letters” to thousands of savages raping English daughters and ruining their lives and their trust in government and men, forever…. and Khan dismissed the entire idea of rape gangs as “politically motivated,” is a “catastrophic failure.”

“Catastrophic” is an understatement..

That Brits put up with this for so long is appalling. That they keep letting in muz in light of this is disgusting.

I’m guessing right about now Brits will quit acting so condescending to Americans for our guns. If MY daughter were raped and the cops said that, more than just the rapist would find some indigestible lead in his guts. What could the “authorities” do? Ruin my daughter’s life?

Men protect. Fathers protect. At least in the civilized world we do. Consequences? It’s your daughter! What father would care about consequences, and why?

“But the muz I know are so nice.” “Some of my best friends are muz.” “You can’t judge and entire people by the actions of a few.” ... I’m sure this bullshit, nonsensical, ignorant, ahistorical, arrogance is on full display among the empathy voting crowd.

Time to leave Britain to the British. No reason exists for American tax dollars to defend these enemies of humanity. Get out of NATO, close our embassy, recall our ambassador, cease all trade with them… until the British people grow a spine, hang anyone in their government playing a role in this, and deport 100% of the muz infecting their country.

And hang and deport the muz in America, too. You just KNOW they are doing the same here. Their death cult – it’s not a “religion” – requires that they do. Being barbarian savages with no working brain cells, they just do what their pedophile, misogynistic, mass-murdering, slaveholding bastard of a “prophet” (death be upon him) tells them to do.

Tariff every country trading with us that allows muz immigration.

Islam does not belong in the civilized world. Period.

The bottom line is up to the Brits, as this X-poster writes: