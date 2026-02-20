I’ve written before on the appropriate tense to use when commenting that We the People are losing have lost faith in our judicial system: Past tense.

We do NOT respect or have faith in our judicial system. Period. Our faith in the justice system is not being lost – it has been lost. And today SCOTUS decided to remind us why.

From letting felons free to light women on fire, to not indicting malefactors, to ensuring thieves, rapists and murderers remain on our streets, to arresting those doing the job the establishment won’t do, to effectively overturning immigration law on their own, the courts have been the primary weapon used by those who lost the last three (yes) elections in order to thwart the will of We the People.

Today, SCOTUS again enlarged and magnified our completely reasonable and objective loss of faith in and contempt of the courts with their childish holding on tariffs. SCOTUS is just plain wrong. Dumber than a Fifth Grader, as Justice Thomas has eloquently pointed out.

Thomas disagreed with Gorsuch’s interpretation of early history, writing, “Justice Gorsuch’s interpretation of two ‘early congressional debates,’... is thus difficult to reconcile with what early Congresses actually did.”

The usual suspects are arguing the usual way. Those who cheered “President” DementiaJoe ignoring SCOTUS are wetting their panties that Trump might also ignore SCOTUS. Anything to keep the Globalist Gravy Train rolling over Americans.

The President has already dealt with the nonsense stench wafting from the Supremes, and tariffs will continue to be a major part, perhaps the major part, of foreign policy, something the Constitution explicitly leaves to the Executive, SCOTUS having cleared the way by making the executive … even stronger.

As noted, SCOTUS said Trump used the wrong law, so Trump used a different law and raised the rates. LOL. Contra Obama and OBiden, Trump did not ignore them.

… which is interesting by itself. Democrats – authoritarian to the core, regardless of their ironic little “No Kings” yammerings, and as evidence by their protests in the streets of Mogadishu, Minnesota - hate the law as democratically passed and have always been interested in governing ruling with a “pen and a phone,” which is authoritarianism (eg “kings”) writ large. Applying and enforcing actual law is anathema to a Democrat. Ask Pretti & Good.

But now, through their own actions in trying to tie down America’s Gulliver, these Lilliputians have created an even more powerful executive to stand up and stride, Brobdingnagian-like, across the land.

