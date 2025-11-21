This article provides an interesting encapsulation of three extant, Western, views on immigration. But it misses the mark as the author assumes any of the three are upstream from law.

Immigration policy in self-governing countries MUST be downstream from law.

“Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s,” found in Matthew 22:21, puts Caesar (law) FIRST and God (morality) SECOND in the passage. Unless one is to believe that the order of the gospels and their teachings, and the context of Christianity is happenstance, this order… matters.

First: LAW – ordered society without which nothing can work and no rights are preserved or extended. A world with the free will and agency Christianity instructs that we have. Self-government, government by OUR agency and free will under law - which has resulted in modernity here… and nowhere else.

Second: MORALITY, a distinctly WESTERN morality – a society ordered as OUR morals dictate.

Our morals are not a suicide pact; WE get to decide them and are under no obligation to perform under the interpretation of Western morals by non-Western Actors. In short, we have zero Christian reason or duty to allow immigration from those who demand to change Western Civilization or destroy it: Islam.

We can argue all day about which of the three in this article are correct, Aquinas, Hoppe or the Pope, or even primary-secondary-tertiary, but the LAW, we are taught COMES FIRST; before ANY of the three.

AFTER the law, we can discuss the treatment of immigrants, but the law MUST be primary – or we are ignoring the gospels and self-government and our needs and desires as members of the Western – Christian – Civilization that WE built, WE maintain, and WE demand to pass-down to OUR descendants. NOT the Pope, NOT the philosopher, NOT the teacher… WE.

And OUR law is regulated borders, deportation of those not here within the boundaries of our laws, and non-participation in the nation’s policy life before a level of assimilation has occurred that WE decide may result in citizenship. THEN we can worry about the opinions of others as to how – legal – immigrants are treated.

Caesar… THEN God, Law… THEN morality. For the highest morality is the law. Anything else is the interpretation by a Fallen Man of what HE has decided is correct. The name for this is Tyranny.

As noted by John Adams at our nation’s founding, it is up to us to choose who makes those laws, to ensure they are moral people:

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

That we have utterly failed in ensuring the morality of our lawmakers is beyond question. But this does not move law (Caesar) to second and morality (God) to first. We have free will for a reason, and that reason is to decide our fate.

The Pope can yammer all he wants and try to alter the contents and order of the Bible. In doing so he proves ONLY that he believes himself above those Gospels and Christ’s teachings.

Hoppe rests his claims on property rights – which are the only rights anyone has. To dismiss Hoppe’s view is to dismiss Western – Christian – Civilization in its entirety; a person owns nothing – not his speech, not his house, not his thoughts, not his earnings, not his freedom. And he is NOT “happy.”

Aquinas is close – but my “duty” to strangers is contextual, not universal. If they are – or will be – of no danger to me or mine, and to the fisc we create and nourish, if they may or can or will benefit both, and if I can help them without endangering mine, then I can choose to do so. If I – as an adult person with the free will – agency – God gave me – decide, no, I do NOT want this person or this cohort amongst mine, then, in a self-governing nation under the first principle, LAW, I am allowed morally and legally to exclude that person, and no appeal to any “higher authority” can overturn my moral and legal rights to do so.

“Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.”

The LAW is supreme. And We the People are responsible to make and to enforce it.

Anything else is authoritarianism.

And that is anti-Christian.

