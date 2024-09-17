A couple of recent studies (actual science) showed a couple of very interesting results.

Turns out that venom from a honeybee kills breast cancer cells in 30 minutes... and that if you bake your coffee grounds at 200 deg (F) for four hours, they form Caffeic-Acid-based Carbon Quantum Dots – CACQDs – which "have the potential to be transformative in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders” like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, etc.

So – we can continue to deal with an “economic burden reaching into the hundreds of billions of dollars each year” due to neurodegenerative diseases… or bake our coffee grounds.. No – I don’t know what to do with them… Put them on our cereal? Sprinkle them over our eggs? Dissolve them in a glass of juice or milk?

And we can continue funding breast cancer research and lopping off women’s (and men’s – a male cousin of mine had it done) breasts… or get some high-grade bee venom…

Is there anything, anymore – BigGov, BigBiz, BigPharma, BigMil, BigAg…. homeopathic medicine… that Hippies were wrong about? (Asking for a friend…)

Maybe Pfizer and Moderna will buy-up all the bees and coffee bushes…?

