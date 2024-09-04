A significant and perhaps insurmountable hurdle is in the way of Trump returning to America low inflation, high employment, secure borders, safe streets, and ending stupid wars. That hurdle is getting the female vote away from a female nominee, regardless of her utter lack of accomplishment.

Millions of women, like it or not, still will vote based on sex, not logic. And many men acting on their Darwinian mating instincts (which aren't going to change) will do as they're told.

The idea that women vote as their husbands tell them is, of course, both absurd and backwards. Who do you think ratified the Eighteenth and Nineteenth amendments?

There's just no way to alter the downward course of Western Civilization without women, who comprise over half the Western franchise, beginning to vote in their own, and their family's best interests - or disenfranchising them.

There's a reason history shows no successful matriarchy. There's a reason the cultural, teaching traditions and mythologies from millennia of classical and preliterate times show Pandora, Eve, Brunhilde, as female. There's a reason one of the West's most-accomplished authors penned The Female of the Species, and that it has lasted in the public eye for well over a century.

These reasons are recognized in the theology of all three major Abrahamic religions, as well as Germanic, and formed the backbone of self-government across the West, the most successful, inventive, free and prosperous civilization in world history. The recent and current, post-Western dominance, rejection via universal suffrage of this millennia-old wisdom by two of those religions is proving catastrophic to liberty, prosperity, limited government and the safety of our citizens... especially those same women.

It is difficult to see a free future with any rights at all for women should a more-fecund Islam demographically push Western Civilization and its unique view of human rights from its perch at the top of civilization. Note, too, that the anti-Western riots (which is what the pro-Palestinian protests are) at major American colleges and universities are being led by the women and feminized men who will be the very first (non-metaphorical) victims of a non-feminized, demographically, and therefore civilizationally, victorious Islam, the fast-growing, confident, Abrahamic religion that has not turned its back on its history.

The only serious ways to change the voting behavior of women are education, which is owned by women, or - perhaps - by increasing fertility so that more women are mothers who care about their children more than a current fad or their own comfort. This isn't working anywhere in the industrialized world. The inflation and housing prices driven by lefty policies for which women overwhelmingly vote will continue to decrease home-buying, fertility and family formation.

The increasing frequency of articles across all media noting in one form or another that women are complaining about the results of our newly-feminized society and the policies women voters support is a hopeful sign and, perhaps, a leading indicator that cohort voting behaviors are beginning to be recognized, said recognition which may drive needed change.

Ms. Elizabeth Nickson, one of the most accomplished writers in the world*, commenting on women today:

I have come to loathe women especially women of my own class, educated, well heeled, “privileged” women. They have mushy brains and are surpassingly cruel. Just shudder. There are apostates, but they are cloaked.

Her comment, in turn, responds to this comment by another female writer on Substack, “Radical Rhada”:

Professional-class women also need to wake up from their mass psychosis and stop imposing illogical ideas and emotional reasoning on the culture. That’s what depressed people do, and we now know liberal women are the most mentally ill group of all. Until these two things happen, I will continue to distrust my peers and their politics.

Twitter is alive with women making this same point:

These empathy-based policies harming all of society, but women and children most - our most vulnerable and valuable members, have resulted in unsafe streets, unfair athletic competition, broken hard-sought dreams, men in female spaces (locker rooms, restrooms) and sports, young daughters being raped in elementary schools catering to clinically insane - and dangerous - "transgender" boys, more illegals taking jobs, classroom seats, hospital beds and tax dollars from citizens paying the bills, etc.

The opening – finally – discussion of the social pathologies driven by governing through empathy rather than force may finally convince women to not vote for the party trying to destroy them through transgender insanity and an inability at the highest levels of government even to be able to state that women exist.

The West has prospered under the rule of law. Laws are force; empathy is its opposite.

"Government is not reason; it is not eloquence. It is force." - George Washington (attr).

But until women voters are willing to link being raped and their children murdered in the streets, with their empathy-driven votes in the polling booth, these things will not change.

Women blaming thuggish men (not arrested and incarcerated due to a feminized justice system based on empathy rather than punishment for criminals), for acting Darwinistically by taking sex and lives when and how they want, rather than blaming themselves for those men not being in prison or having been executed, is screaming to hold-back the tide.

One must wonder if the course can be corrected without discarding the - fairly modern - notion of romantic love, which leads to entitlement and then excess, and the prioritizing of a woman's choices in all fields (not just abortion), such that she commands and men desiring sex - all men due to evolution - obey.

The problem is that female behavior is Darwinian. It's nearly impossible to change for that reason. But if Western Civilization is to survive, including the rights and freedoms women have only in the West, their voting patterns must change, or they must be disenfranchised.

If women willingly create a political environment in which they sexually mutilate their own children, vote to "abort" their own child until the child is a year old, or deny womanhood at its most basic and biological level - which is just another Darwinian step of "Mean Girls" - simply to gain status to increase their competitiveness against other women in the quest for an alpha male to ensure the transmission of their genes (which also is precisely what the current female “6-6-6” dating strategy is about), what, exactly, are women NOT willing to do in that quest?

We already know, because they do it every election, that women will vote for ‘Oh, that poor……” illegal alien, bad teacher “doing her best,” fatherless homes and the concomitant poverty and increased crime, for criminals to not be arrested, incarcerated or executed, for yet more illiterate, ill-behaving, non-Western (with all the "multicultural" pathologies those cultures provide, such as murdering a woman in the streets for showing her hair) illegal aliens reducing hospital and school space and making streets ever—more unsafe while reducing wages and employment opportunities for working men and women, all of which make our most valuable and our most vulnerable - those same women - even less safe and secure.

* Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson