A significant and perhaps insurmountable hurdle is in the way of Trump returning to America low inflation, high employment, secure borders, safe streets, and the ending of stupid wars of no national interest. That hurdle is getting the female vote away from a female nominee, regardless of her utter lack of accomplishment.

Keep in mind that America elected Obama in 2008, another "First! Yay!" and he had even fewer accomplishments than Harris and not nearly the national name recognition.

Millions of women, like it or not, still will vote based on sex, not logic. And many men acting on their Darwinian mating instincts (which aren't going to change) will do as they're told.

The idea that women vote as their husbands tell them is, of course, both absurd and backwards. Who do you think ratified the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Amendments, both of which drastically limited the liberty and choices of men?

There's just no way to alter the downward course of Western Civ without women, who comprise over half the Western franchise, beginning to vote in their own, and their family's, best interests - or disenfranchising them.

There's a reason history shows no successful matriarchy. There's a reason the cultural, teaching traditions and mythologies from millennia of classical and preliterate times show Pandora, Eve, Brunhilde, as female. There's a reason one of the West's most-accomplished authors penned The Female of the Species, and that it has lasted in the public eye for well over a century.

These reasons are recognized in the theology of all three major Abrahamic religions, and formed the foundation of self-government across the West, the most successful, inventive, free and prosperous civilization in world history. The recent and current, post-Western-dominance rejection via universal suffrage of this millennia-old wisdom by two of those religions is proving catastrophic to liberty, prosperity, limited government and the safety of our citizens... especially those same women.

It is difficult to see a free future with any rights at all for women should a more-fecund Islam demographically push Western Civilization from its perch at the top of, and uniquely supporting, human liberty. Note, too, that the anti-Western riots (which is what the pro-Palestinian protests are) at major American colleges and universities are being led by the women and feminized men who will be the very first (non-metaphorical) victims of a non-feminized, demographically (and therefore civilizationally), Darwinianly victorious Islam, the fast-growing, confident, Abrahamic religion that has not turned its back on the male dominance that has resulted in all moral and physical progress in recorded history.

The only serious ways to change the voting behavior of women are education, which is owned by women, or - perhaps - by increasing fertility so that more women are mothers who care about their children more than a current fad or their own comfort, which isn't working anywhere in the industrialized world. The inflation and housing policies driven by lefty policies for which women overwhelmingly vote will continue to decrease home-buying, fertility and family formation.

The increasing frequency of articles across all media noting in one form or another that women are complaining about the results of our newly-feminized society and the damage being done by the policies women voters support is a hopeful sign and, perhaps, a leading indicator that cohort voting behaviors are beginning to be recognized, said recognition that may drive needed change.

These policies harming all of society, but women and children most - our most vulnerable and valuable members - have resulted in unsafe streets, unfair athletic competition, broken hard-sought dreams, men in female spaces (locker rooms, restrooms), young daughters being raped in elementary schools catering to clinically insane - and dangerous - "transgender" boys, more illegals taking jobs, classroom seats, hospital beds and tax dollars from citizens paying the bills, etc.

These policies are destructive of civilization, itself.

The opening – finally – discussions of the social pathologies driven by governing through empathy rather than force may finally convince women to not vote for the party trying to destroy them through transgender insanity and an inability at the highest levels of government even to be able to state that women exist.

"Government is not reason; it is not eloquence. It is force." - George Washington (attr).

Until women voters are willing to link being raped and their children murdered in the streets, with their votes in the polling booth, these things will not change.

Women blaming thuggish men (not arrested and incarcerated due to a feminized justice system based on empathy for rather than punishment of criminals), for acting Darwinistically by taking sex when and how they want, rather than blaming themselves for those men not being in the prisons to which civilized men would relegate them, is screaming to hold-back the tide.

One must wonder if the course can be corrected without discarding the - fairly modern - notion of romantic love, which leads to entitlement and then excess, and the prioritizing of a woman's choices in all fields (i.e. not just abortion), such that she commands and men desiring sex - all men due to evolution - obey.

If women willingly create a political environment in which they sexually mutilate their own children, vote to "abort" their own child until the child is a year old, or deny womanhood at its most basic and biological level - which is just another Darwinian step of "Mean Girls" - simply to gain status to increase their competitiveness against other women in the quest for an alpha male to ensure the transmission of their genes ... what, exactly, are women NOT willing to do in that quest?

The problem is that female empathetic behavior is Darwinian, just as is their competitive aggression (“Mean Girls”) against other females. It's nearly impossible to change for that reason. But if Western Civ is to survive, including the rights and freedoms women have only in the West, their voting patterns must change or they must be disenfranchised. Yes; for their own good.

We already know, because they do it every election, that women will vote for poor education, fatherless homes and the concomitant poverty, increased crime and failed children fatherless homes bring, for criminals to not be arrested, incarcerated or executed, for yet more illiterate, ill-behaving, non-Western (with all the "multicultural" pathologies those cultures provide, such as murdering a woman in the streets for showing her hair) illegal aliens reducing hospital and school space and making streets ever—more unsafe while reducing wages and employment opportunities for working men and women, all of which make our most valuable and our most vulnerable - those same women - even less safe and secure.

The question is one of the continuation of civilization itself. Will Western women learn to vote in their interest and the interest of the society that, uniquely, ennobles them? Will they be disenfranchised to assure the future of Western Civilization and the safety and prosperity of their children and themselves?

Or will Western Civ commit suicide by refusing to understand that government by empathy is fatal?

