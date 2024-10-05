In This Dimension

In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Oct 6

The Democrat leadership understands, as Joseph Stalin did, that the political party is inviolable. People, however, are expendable in the party’s quest to consolidate its political power and control.

David Ziffer
Oct 8Edited

Half the public either doesn't know or doesn't care about our open border, and they've had over three years to notice this open sore. With Biden, Democrats demonstrated that their party can conduct treason & violate federal law in plain sight indefinitely and get away with it. Surely an intentional failure to recover from a storm will escape notice, since (unlike with the border) almost nobody knows what SHOULD be happening or what is possible. Imagine what Democrats will do after they install sock puppets Harris and Walz.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
