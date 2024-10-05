Stalin: “If we don’t make an effort now to improve the situation in Ukraine,” he wrote to his colleague Lazar Kaganovich in August 1932, “we may lose Ukraine.”

That autumn the Soviet Politburo, the elite leadership of the Soviet Communist Party, took a series of decisions that widened and deepened the famine in the Ukrainian countryside. Farms, villages, and whole towns in Ukraine were placed on blacklists and prevented from receiving food. Peasants were forbidden to leave the Ukrainian republic in search of food. Despite growing starvation, food requisitions were increased and aid was not provided in sufficient quantities.

Stalin’s plan to “improve” Ukraine was the Holodomor:

The result of Stalin’s campaign was a catastrophe. In spring 1933 death rates in Ukraine spiked. Between 1931 and 1934 at least 5 million people perished of hunger all across the U.S.S.R. Among them, according to a study conducted by a team of Ukrainian demographers, were at least 3.9 million Ukrainians. As the famine was happening, news of it was deliberately silenced by Soviet bureaucrats. Party officials did not mention it in public. Western journalists based in Moscow were instructed not to write about it.

Rhyming

Obama & Co: ‘If we don’t make an effort now to destroy the peasants in western NC, we may lose control over the America we must fundamentally transform.’

That autumn the Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the destructive force of DHS, and the traitorous leadership of the American Democrat Communist party, took a series of decisions that widened and deepened the death toll in the North Carolina countryside. Farms, villages, and whole towns in North Carolina were wiped out or placed on blacklists and prevented from receiving food and water. Despite growing starvation and dehydration, food, clothing, shelter, and aid were not provided in sufficient quantities; rather, the delivery of aid to the citizens was refused by the rulers. Civilian rescuers were barred by the rulers from conducting private search and rescue, and aid operations. As the disaster was happening, news of it was deliberately silenced by Democrat Communist bureaucrats. Party officials did not mention it in public. Mainstream journalists based across America were instructed not to write about it, or, as with the invasion of small-town America by illegal aliens illegally flown-in by the junta, to disseminate misinformation [lies] that it “is not happening.”

How many Americans will Obama, Mayorkas and Harris kill for their own power?

Killing citizens/subjects for political control. DHS/FEMA/Mayorkas/Harris and western NC are a replay of Stalin vs Ukrainians in the Holodomor. Both were / are to gain and keep control over the population, in the words of Nancy Pelosi (Felon – CA), “By any means necessary.”

I don’t mention Biden as he is a nonentity, a supernumerary of Obama’s junta sitting, irrelevant, on a beach somewhere with what’s left of his brain leaking out into his ice cream.

This is the government the Founders warned us about.

