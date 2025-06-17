That we still have people actually - believe it or not - believing the mainstream media is arguably the biggest comment possible on our [mal]education system. They’ve been lying for decades, both foreign and domestic. It’s amazing that, presented with evidence in their own words, the leftist media lies as it breathes, yet millions still believe the nonsense they are told.

They lied here:

And they lied here

And they lied here

And they lied here

And they lied here

And they lied here

And they lied here:

And they lied here:

And they lied here:

... and they wonder why no thinking person believes them anymore…

When the last Boomers die off – the youngest now are 60 – no institutional memory will remain of the mainstream news – ever – having been truthful.

GenX and GenZ – who moved this election Trumpward – will have turned entirely to podcasts and altmedia. And the lyin’ Left cannot survive those venues - they lie too much.

The political, media, and academic establishments will have nowhere to turn and no idea of what to do next. ABCCBSNBCCNNFOXMSNBC .

Share