Federal judges have chosen to become more dangerous to democratic rule than the deep state bureaucracy. Something needs to be done about them.

We didn’t elect them. They have no policy role whatsoever. They actively are obstructing the results of the democratic process that elected the Chief Executive.

Federal Courts are unconstitutionally usurping the authority of the sole person tasked by the Constitution to enforce the law and protect the nation and our citizens.

We have, for far too long, accepted federal courts as the final word on substantive issues belonging only to the citizens and our legislatures. We have given them absolute power over our choices, our legislators, our laws, our executives, our future.

As Lord Acton pointed out well over a century ago,

Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

We should not be shocked that these same federal courts have become corrupted.

America is not a kritarchy - rule by judges, the opposite of democracy - whether or not these judges and “justices” like it. We are a Constitutional Republic with a federal, not a national, government, of which federal courts are a part - and limited by those same enumerated powers.

If the federal courts are so bored that they have decided to go in search of monsters to destroy, perhaps they should put their talents to overturning every law and regulation violative of the enumerated powers, the only powers the federal government has; at least then they’d be of use - and positive value - to the Republic.

At this point, discussions of the possibility of Americans losing faith in the courts are in the wrong tense: we’ve already done so.

Federal courts are far outside their authority, as Justice Ho, Fifth Circuit, has pointed out.

[I]t is not the role of the judiciary to check the excesses of the other branches, any more than it’s our role to check the excesses of any other American citizen” — an apparent rebuke to recent remarks by Chief Justice John Roberts. While speaking at an event in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, the Bush appointee tacitly endorsed the concept of judicial supremacy, claiming the courts can unilaterally “strike down … acts of Congress or acts of the president” they believe to be unlawful or unfavorable. “Judges do not roam the countryside looking for opportunities to chastise government officials for their mistakes,” Ho wrote. “Rather, our job is simply to decide those legal disputes over which Congress has given us jurisdiction.”

If Roberts & Co. don’t clean up their act and get back into their lane, and if the appallingly useless GOP establishment RINOs don’t put them back (all federal courts below SCOTUS are creatures of Congress), Americans will have less use for federal courts than we do for the media and Congress.

These “Justices” have created an environment in which, for the democratic process to function, they must be ignored.

They aren’t stupid people, so they must know this but just dismiss the increasing probability. This may be ignorant or naive; it certainly is dangerous.

… And is pretty stupid in that they are acting against the wishes of tens of millions of Americans who are being told right now by the media who’s job it is to tell us the truth, that we’ve been lied to by that same media, Biden, Biden’s staff, Obama, Obama’s staff, the cabal illegally and traitorous running the Executive Branch for the past four years, Hilary, Brennan, Clapper, 51 career intelligence professionals, Holder, Lerner & the IRS, Garland, Blinken, Austin, KJP… just to name a few.

The idea that American citizens are going to keep putting up with this illegal, unconstitutional judicial authoritarianism forever is pure fantasy.

Because of these “Justices,” America is rapidly closing in on the point where we’ve had enough.

… then what?

“What can’t go on… won’t.”

