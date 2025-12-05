In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4d

A compelling case for America 1st, and, those you mention are just the "greatest hits", there are a myriad of crimes that were allowed because of our two-tier justice system that aren't mentioned.

I've said it many times - if they committed a crime, investigate (really, not show), indict, try, convict, and incarcerate for as long as possible.

None of these alleged criminals are any better in the eyes of the law than you or me. If I would be tried for committing these acts, so should the "elites". The only thing they're entitled to is an especially warm place in hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture