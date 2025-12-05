The only honest answer here is that all the evidence required to ID the perp always has been in the hands of the FBI and they actively chose to ignore it.

More than likely, the evidence was in the possession of the J6 congressional witch hunt coven, and they actively chose to ignore it.

Given that FBI reports to DOJ (“J” - LOL), the DOJ had it and actively chose to ignore it.

Now … let’s chat about the evidence of perjury against Comey, Wray, Brennan, Clapper. It , too, is all out there. It is being actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence against Hilary for destroying 33,000 emails under subpoena, and various cell phones and laptops. It is being actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence of myriad crimes against Hunter Biden… Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about evidence of massive bribery and corruption against DementiaJoe. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence against Mayorkas. Aiding an illegal alien in breaking in to the country is a felony. So this bastard committed 20M felonies. The evidence is all there. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence of sedition against the Seditious Six. It’s in their own words on their own video. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence against Michael Byrd. The video is clear; the evidence of murder is right there. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about Somalia First congressdope Ilhan Omar and the evidence of fraud in her immigration papers. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about the evidence of massive - billions of dollars - of fraud against Tampon Tim Walz, almost “a heartbeat away from the presidency.” Actively ignored.

During this childish “Double Tap” conspiracy idiocy, let’s talk about Obama droning American citizens without indictment, trial, verdict… and droning a wedding or two, wiping out civilians…. Actively ignored.

Let’s talk about current immigration law prohibiting ALL immigrants from being a drain on the public fisc: ALL FORMS OF WELFARE TO ANY IMMIGRANTS, LEGAL AND ILLEGAL, ARE PROHIBITED. Actively ignored.

To paraphrase the popular fictional protagonist of book and film, Harry Bosch, “every law counts or no law counts.” The former is the Rule of Law; the latter is authoritarianism... which do YOU want?

Trump must focus on stuff that matters to… America … First.

While Trump’s foreign affairs accomplishments are cool - stopping morons from killing each other around the globe - I don’t really care, Margaret.

Fix the Rule of Law here… in America … First.

… or lose the midterms when the MAGA base stays home, ignoring America First, just as Trump is doing…

