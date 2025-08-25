I puzzle over the continuing calls for “bipartisanship,” as though that’s some kind of panacea for what troubles people.

VERY few (if any) thinking people vote R one election, D the next, and R the following. We aren’t “bipartisan.” So why would we want “bipartisanship” in our legislatures? We evaluate ideas from each side, listening to campaigns that are bipartisan in that we hear from both parties on an issue, and then vote for one side or the other. We don’t vote for both, so why would we want “both” legislation? Can and do we accept legislation from the side against which we voted? Sure - if we believe in the rule of law.

While it can be good to have one side’s ideologues tempered by reasonable people from the other side, reasonable people are becoming increasingly difficult to find – particularly in politics. No reasonable person would vote for a $37T debt. The answer here is to vote for reasonable people, not to assume reasonability on the other side, which is the foundation of the calls for “bipartisanship.”

In our democratic republic, we have protections to ensure against the tyranny of the majority and against the tyranny of the minority. The Electoral College is perhaps the most important of these and is rejected by Democrats (the most mal-named political party in history as they loathe democracy, but I digress). But all protections under the rule of law require adherence to the law.

For example, I want the immigration laws enforced. Always and everywhere. Because I’m racist? No: Because I support the rule of law. Those who reject the enforcement of the immigration laws, concurrently pretending that “No one is above the law,” are, frankly, enemies of a republic built on the rule of law. The racists are those insisting we can’t enforce the law as doing so would impact a particular race or races, so want the law to be malleable to achieve their preferred racial result, not the legal result to be achieved by the law. This is, of course, the rule of man: totalitarianism, and is manifestly and horrifyingly government by race, to which any thinking person objects strenuously.

If one thinks one can pick and choose which laws to support, one cannot also proclaim “No one is above the law.” It is that simple. If “No one is above the law,” guess what? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. This is rocket science only to those with no respect FOR the law.

Don’t like the law? Change it. And then enforce the changed law. But to reject a law you dislike and then expect others to respect a new law because you like it is childish absurdity. It’s also a rejection of the rule of law for the rule of man: Dictatorship.

This is one of the issues I have with the current ICE raids & resistance. The American people voted for a president who actually wants to enforce the law. Arguably, this is the first time we have done this since Eisenhower(R) was president (1953-1961). Law enforcement isn’t a “bipartisan” issue anymore in America; the voters of only one party demand it; the other party rejects it yet has the gall to call themselves protectors of the rule of law.

Nor does the law have carve-outs for specific lawbreakers; If you’re here illegally, you’re here in violation of the law and must be deported. That’s the law. The law doesn’t care if you’re picking vegetables or robbing banks, or if you are 60 or 6: You’re here ILLEGALLY. All else is irrelevant.

For reasons unknown to many of the protestors themselves, people are getting all hot-n-bothered about a president enforcing the law, which is the only domestic duty of the president. The presidency is the only office for which all Americans voted; if you don’t like the person for whom AMERICA voted, work to change the result in the next election. But until then, like the law itself, support him until you can change him. Or, at least, don’t blather on about “muh democracy” when you reject its results.

The other issue I have with the current immigration problem is the abject failure of both sides to enforce the fiscal aspects of the immigration law: Current law – which “no one is above” – prohibits immigrants, legal or otherwise, from being a drain on the public fisc: They ARE NOT allowed benefits; they ARE NOT allowed public monies; they MUST be self-supporting.

Most first world countries have a monetary requirement for immigrants: So much in the bank, a job offer letter, a place to live, the ability to prove they will not mooch off the local taxpayers. We lack these requirements but do prohibit welfare to immigrants – of any legality.

Legal immigrant, visa holder, whatever: it is NOT legal to provide them welfare, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, or any other public monies. Period.

That’s the law. A “bipartisan” reaction to the rule of law is: Support the law until you can change it and then support the new law. Until and unless you can change the law, however, it is incumbent on you to support the law. If you reject that, at least have the maturity to admit you prefer dictatorship (as long as the dictator agrees with you) to the rule of law.

But yammering in the press about “bipartisanship,” or resisting – violently or otherwise – laws passed democratically in a legislature that includes both parties…is absurd.

Support the democratic policies and protections passed under the rule of law until you can change them using those same democratic policies; support the protections of the Republic against tyrannies of majority and minority, or move to a country with a system of government you can support.

