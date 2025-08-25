In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
20h

I couldn't have said it better myself. 100% agree. It's difficult for me to lend any credence to those on the left who do not obey the law, yet try to claim the righteous position of a defender of "our democracy" (it's republic, you flaming idiots). They're defending their power, perks, and position, nothing more. They believe they'll still be in power after they successfully destroy the country - they don't read history either.

When a nation of laws becomes a nation of man, you've reproduced the French Revolution, and no one who was a leader in the revolution was there very long. It's the same for all the fellow travelers in every revolution since ours.

If a bill or a law that will make things better for Americans is presented by the "other side" I would expect bipartisan passage, and the same when a like bill from "our side" is presented. Unfortunately what I expect requires adult, rational politicians, and there aren't many of them around.

What politicians need to do is to act like the adults they're supposed to be.

