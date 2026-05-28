Ms. Nickson accurately calls out Ms. Weiss for publishing appallingly stupid dreck. It seems Ms. Weiss has just been cosplaying serious journalism.

Ms. Weiss whines that Mr. Trump may be taking steps that “harm his party.” She seems not to understand that 77M of us voted for Trump and not for the party refusing to represent its own base. With leadership such as Thune, McConnell, Cornyn, and their fellow travelers actively working to derail the demands of their own voters, “harm[ing] the party” is the entire point.

I guess Young Bari doesn’t grasp the basics. We elected Trump to “harm the party.” Same with tossing Cornyn for Paxton, and working to get Thune, Murkowski, Collins, Crenshaw to careers more suited to them: dog catcher, fry cook or the guy driving the street sweeper down the block, if you’d like free-roaming rabid dogs, vomit-inducing bacon & eggs, and your parked car wrecked by the sweeper.

Mr. Surber details the epic failure of the GOP establishment here. To describe them as a useless bunch of liars and grifters working against the interests of those it is their only job to represent... is too kind.

If anyone can point to a more worthless political party in human history, please do.

For my entire adult life, the GOP establishment has campaigned on X, and never once delivered. So we tried someone new. He’s delivering. It’s really that simple.

Newsflash for Ms. Weiss: it’s about the country, not the party.

Democrats have the same problem, described in two words: “why Bernie,” but they’re too infatuated with doing what they are told by their leadership as the good little totalitarians they are (how else to explain Biden, Kamala, Hillary...), and with their worthless degrees convincing them that they’re “educated,” (they are degreed, not educated) when they are just too stupid to take similar steps clearing out the deadwood from their party.

Neither party gives a rat’s ass about their voters and their job of representing us. As Kurt Schlicter wrote a few years back, Trump is the last chance of the elites before we just burn it all down and get a government of, by, and for We the People.

Throwing the anti-base GOPe on the fire is just the first step. And most of us wish only that Mr Trump were building the pyre higher and faster.

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