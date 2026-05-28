In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Both sides of the coin are depicted by a turd. Uniparty rule demands it. Fumble and mumble, never accomplish anything, never work the team angle, be a Republican. Cheat and steal, endorse communism and fascism, be so dedicated to the team that you resemble a defective hive mind, be a Democrat. The Ying and Yang of politics, perfectly matching in their abilities to cancel any good works if the machine is maintained. DJT and his merry bunch of vandals are taking the machine apart by not giving a damn about Thune, Jeffreys, Johnson, or Schumer, or anyone acting like a pilot fish in their orbit. Keep at it President Trump, and let the rest wither like a hemorrhoid wrapped with a rubber band.

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