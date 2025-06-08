As with various movements of the left, hatred of Trump is both fascinating and entertaining. Other similar lefty movements – multiculturalism, feminism, the response of too many women to their erasure via trannyism, etc. – similarly entertain.

Let’s look at the current hatred, rock-throwing, car-pushing/burning/stoning as an instant example.

What is Trump doing that is creating so much hatred and violence?

Enforcing the law.

Who are those constantly yakking “No one is above the law?”

Democrats. Those throwing brickbats at Trump – who is ensuring that “no one is above the law.” I mean – make up your mind, right?

One of my favorite current videos is some idiot pushing-back on a fed car until he falls backwards and hits his head on the road he was playing in. Initial whines were that he was dead or suffered brain damage, neither of which were true. (The brain damage was before he stood in front of a moving vehicle…) Maybe his mom never told him not to play on the road? I dunno. Nor do I care. If he wants to go for the Darwin Award, more power to him. It’s (still) a free country.

If you want to get angry, consider that the House Minority Leader is stating he will doxx every ICE agent, putting them and their families at-risk of being attacked and killed, for…. ensuring “no one is above the law.” “Unconscionable” is an overused word, but it certainly fits this idiot Jeffries(D), whom any mature Congress immediately would expel. But, if we had a mature congress instead of a buncha morons, we’d not be arguing over how to fix a $37T (and growing) debt that Congress created to buy votes.

If one is not having his or her car stoned, is not being dragged out of their car, or the car or home molotov’d, it seems the obvious thing to do now is wish law enforcement luck and buy more popcorn while settling down to watch the dumbass protestors, hopefully, get their asses handed to them by those enforcing the law that “no one is above.”

Have you ever noticed the adults acting like this when we lose an election? No? Shocker…

A Democrat friend complains that Democrat CA Governor Hairgel has not requested military force (a Posse Comitatus requirement) to settle down what the Democrat mayor and Democrat police chief and Democrat county sheriff are not settling down among the Democrat base in Democrat Los Angeles. (Notice a… ah… trend?)

Well, the Insurrection Act is not Posse Comitatus, and no local request is required. Trump seems to have learned from his failure to invoke the Act in the BLM Summer of Love riots, costing billions of dollars in damage and 35 people their lives. He’s acting more expeditiously this time around.

… Almost as if he believes that “No one is above the law…”

The last time America had to deal with this “Sanctuary City” and “Sanctuary State” nonsense was 1861-1865; same Democrat party, same Democrat rejection of federal authority. Maybe Democrats forgot how that turned out?

With that out of the way, what about the other “-isms” noted above?

Well, “feminists” demanding equality get upset when a woman is punched after she punches a man. LOL. Then they complain that they must have lower, unequal standards for acceptance or hiring because equality… LOL. Make up your mind.

Multiculturalists are hilarious. First they tell us Western Civilization sucks, then they tell us all the good things about, say, Islamic “civilization,” then then whine and complain when Islamic men beat their wives, murder a woman for showing her hair in public, chop off the hand of a thief… any action that violates their Western monocultural mores.. while calling themselves “multiculturalists.” Perhaps they just don’t understand the prefix “multi?” Children who missed English class? Make up your mind.

The anti-white cohort seems to have missed K-12, entirely. Who invented oh, everything, in the modern world? White men. If these anti-white people really had the courage of their convictions, they would reject anything we invented and just use what they invented. If they want to broadcast their thoughts, go beat on a hollow tree. If they want to have a glass of water, make a cup out of mud and go fill it from a well dug with a stick two miles away. If they want to go somewhere… walk. If they want to add and subtract, well, they’ve got fingers. That they don’t do these things, instead using our inventions, only proves that it’s not whites they are against (or they’d quit using our stuff), it's their own failures they hate and are just projecting their anger at those more-advanced than they.

But the female response to trannyism is the most entertaining. Women vote at over 60% for the party erasing them via trannies… then whine at the consequences of their own votes when some dude dangles his junk in their locker rooms and showers. Seriously – the most entertaining tranny story recently was some guy went on a date with (what he thought was) a woman. They went back to his place for some hoochie coochie, turns out the date had a penis and the man beat the shit out of him. The woman dude filed charges and got his tranny ass laughed out of the courtroom. HAHAHAHA.

“Have their cake and eat it too,” comes to mind with these complaints.

The bottom line on the left is as PJ O’Rourke noted years and years ago:

At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child — miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless. Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats.

Watching their actions, one cannot but agree wholeheartedly. They don’t get their way? They scream, yell, throw things, glue themselves to roads, and break stuff.

At least watching them on TV – far away from their tantrums – is entertaining.

What they don’t get is this: If they are still breaking windows, attacking cops, looting stores, attacking the federal government… when we run out of popcorn? We’re tired of their nonsense now. It seems the only thing they like is violence, so….

It’s OUR country. It’s governed by – an enforced – rule of law. And we are tired of this crap.

