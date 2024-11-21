I’ve just read the open letter by the DOGE Duo on bringing government back into line with what the Founders created when they created the Federal (not “national”) government.

It seems they are looking for trees to cut down in an enormous and overgrown forest. This is not efficient; in fact, it’s the opposite of efficient. Hiring staff to look for diseased trees when our founding document lists which thickets of the forest must go is not efficient.

The place to start is the enumerated powers, Article 1, Section 8. These few powers are what – and only what – the States delegated to the Federal government when the – superior – States created the – inferior – Federal government to do a few, and only a few, specific, enumerated things. The States delegated to the feds these few powers and, via the Ninth and Tenth Amendments, reserved all other powers, listed and not listed, thought of and not thought of, to themselves.

Using the enumerated powers as their threshold for cutting government is to identify the delegated trees to remain standing and cut down the rest of the – unconstitutional – forest of regulation, illegitimate law, and costs.

THIS is what needs to be done. And all the authority required is right there in Article 1, and the Ninth and Tenth Amendments. Looking for additional rationales or permissions is to pursue inefficiency in the face of the efficiencies right there in our founding document.

What can be cut immediately and without fanfare? What current Federal costs are NOT supported by the Constitution?

Foreign aid. Want to quit sending tens of billions of dollars to the money pit that is Ukraine? Well – Foreign Aid is not among the enumerated powers and therefore is an unconstitutional spend. End it.

Want to quit having our military stationed in 189 countries around the globe, using Americans’ tax dollars to support those countries by offsetting their own defense costs and shoveling into their economies millions of American txpayer dollars in military salaries and expenses? Pull the military back to America and quit funding wars that Congress has not – Constitutionally – declared.

What else? Any Cabinet department not supported by the Constitution: Energy, Housing, Education, etc. We’re talking billions of dollars being spent today without any constitutional authority or justification. Cut it. All of it.

“General Police Powers” are reserved, not delegated. Federal law enforcement is a violation of the Constitution – FBI, ATF, etc. If we want to change that, we can amend the Constitution – but as it now stands these agencies are an unconstitutional usurpation of State authority. I can’t think of a sentient adult with any remaining respect for the FBI; so close it down as a Constitutional violation, end the corruption and save the money.

How about spending that doesn’t rise to billions of Cabinet dollars, but adds-up, each straw adding to the load on the camel’s back while tearing apart society? What other straws does the Federal government load onto the taxpayer camel without any Constitutional authority? Abortion, Bathrooms, Sports, College loans, Home mortgages (did you like 2008? Can’t wait for a rerun…?), and more.

Other issues can be seen as more complex, but equally idiotic. Why are taxpayers, for instance, in Houston or Miami or Seattle paying for upgrades to competing ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach? If Houstonites, Baltimorons, etc., want to upgrade their ports to compete with those of other States and create local jobs, they should do so with their tax dollars, not send their local tax dollars to the feds to launder through Leviathan to Long Beach and other States and ports to support the competition’s jobs. That’s just dumb. If an Iowa or Nebraska prefers an upgrade to Houston instead of San Francisco/Oakland, let the States work it out.

States are “individual laboratories of democracy,” in which they can figure out for themselves what works best for them. So let them. In a country as large and geographically diverse as ours, no “one size fits all” from the District of Corruption will suffice to meet our needs. Which is why we chose Federalism.

One of the egregious violations of State sovereignty – and yes, the States are sovereign, never having given that up – is the entire idea of “Federal lands.” The Federal government has no authority to grab land – the expectation of the Founders was that the Federal government would own no land and would give (or sell) back to the States land not incorporated into a State for the purpose of new States or larger States.

The Federal government's authority to dispose was unlimited (except for trust standards), but its authority to acquire, retain, and manage was not: all the latter functions could be exercised only to serve enumerated powers.

Biden recently closed “Federal land” in Alaska. Because the States did not delegate to the Federal government any authority to confiscate land, Biden's confiscation of this land, like any “Federal land” on which this - or any other - administration has “banned” activities it doesn’t like, is illegitimate.

We don't act like it much these days, but the fifty United States remain theoretically sovereign entities. No State transferred sovereignty, an act requiring written surrender of same, to the Federal government. Confiscation of their land by the Federal government is an affront to their sovereignty. The Supreme Court has specifically held on eminent domain -- government takings of land for the general welfare:

Under Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the Court held that States could not contract away their sovereign powers, including their powers of eminent domain.

Alaska, therefore, or any other State, cannot contract away its power of eminent domain, and the Federal government cannot infringe the sovereignty of the State to take that land.

Former Montana States senator Casey Emerson offered this view:

Title to the land in Montana should have gone to the States as soon as Montana became a States in 1889. And the only real question is: Does the Federal government owe us rent on that land since then?

Will cutting these functions from the Federal government mean that these functions no longer are necessary? Perhaps some, perhaps not all. In that case, if the people of a State want that authority, they can create agencies within the States and tax themselves to fund those agencies. As (If) the Federal government is brought to-heel and put back in its Constitutional box, the costs of agencies moved to States wanting them will have to be borne by those States and their taxes will go up as their federal taxes will go down to not support these illegitimate federal agencies any longer. But the entire point of Federalism is to make those decisions and pay those costs closest to where the rubber meets the road: The States.

If the DOGE Duo simply compares the budget against the enumerated powers, they can complete the job in record time. And it ought to be very easy for any challenge reaching the Supreme Court to be summarily dismissed as no Federal authority or spending is authorized other than the specific, enumerated powers, period.

Some will argue – particularly in all the heat but no light emanating from Dobbs - that the Supremacy Clause lets the feds override any State law or regulation to do, essentially, whatever the feds want. This is a misunderstanding of the Supremacy Clause. Federal Supremacy comes into play when – and only when – State and Federal laws clash. A State law that is outside the enumerated powers of the Federal government cannot, by definition, clash with the constitutional role of the feds. Outside the enumerated powers, the feds HAVE NO AUTHORITY. If they did, we would not be living under a “Federal government of limited powers,” but a leviathan with unlimited powers, and the Ninth and Tenth Amendments would be irrelevant and never drafted nor incorporated into the Bill of Rights.

… which is exactly where we find ourselves today, why we elected Trump, and why and how he and the DOGE Duo need to cut Leviathan down to its Constitutional size.

