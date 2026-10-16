In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Oct 16

Democrats and the Cartels: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/democrats-and-the-cartels

Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture