One wonders if America is on the verge – finally – of something that’s been a long time coming. Too long.

Omar being criminally investigated for both immigration fraud and the huge amount of fraud that seems to be being uncovered in MN, CA, ME, IL. Not a familial set of immigration felonies, but an ongoing, nationwide, blue conspiracy. Or two. Or three. Or more… What is the relevant statue of imitations?

For conspiracy statutes which do not require proof of an overt act, such as RICO (18 U.S.C. § 1961) or 21 U.S.C. § 846, the government must allege and prove that the conspiracy continued into the limitations period. The crucial question in this regard is the scope of the conspiratorial agreement, and the conspiracy is deemed to continue until its purpose has been achieved or abandoned. [Emphasis mine]

Anyone think the DNC conspiracies on fraud, voting, Russia!, illegal aliens, etc., have been “abandoned?” No? You win a cookie.

ALL of those involved are STILL under the gun. And it looks like Trump may – finally – pull the RICO trigger.

Now having Ms. Omar’s phone, one wonders how much evidence the feds have of various acts of malfeasance on the part of this, evidently illegal, alien serving in congress and constantly bragging about putting her view of the “needs” of a basket-case third-world almost-a-country (Somalia) that her dad & family raped and slaughtered their way through before coming here illegally as “refugees…” over her duty to the Americans she represents and the Constitution to which she took an oath. At the very least, this loser is in violation of her oath of office, which makes her ineligible to serve, OBTW – and she’d have been kicked out long ago if we had a mature congressional majority.

Gov Tampon Tim also seems to be on the hook in this fraud investigation begun by the ever-vigilant mainstream media looking out for us and speaking truth to power.. Just Kidding! – it was Nick Shirley, an independent with none of the resources of the enemedia, who has been uncovering fraud across the nation. The enemedia and the Democrat Party have been doing their best to ignore, or to make illegal any investigation into their fraud.

Perhaps Somalia on Lake Superior will spark the cleansing fire that will rid us of the pestilence of the DNC/DSA/Commie/Islamist/Totalitarian party? Perhaps MN will get their cleansing enema after all and it will flush out DNC criminality from sea to shining sea… Better call the EPA.

Speaking of the coast, Governor Hairgel is being looked at, from a wire an insider on his team wore, to the refusal to obey federal immigration law, to the refusal to secure CA elections to, again, massive amounts of fraud expending federal (your) tax dollars to various illegal and more-than-a-bit-questionable “charities” and NGOs, including that of his wife.

From what we learned in DOGE v1.0, to Jack Smith spying on congressional republicans and every person who bought a MAGA hat, to NY AG James being wholly unqualified, to Fat Stacey’s thousands and thousands of questionable ballots, to ballot fraud showing up in real evidence across the Bluetopia, to billions of dollars for a train never built, homeless people never helped, hungry kids never fed, daycare without kids, autism care without autistic patients, Learing Centers proving no Learing, to, well… more nonsense than anyone can think of….

Even Hillary and her illegal server, her illegal destruction of subpoenaed emails, her illegal physical destruction of devices, her illegal sale of American uranium to Russia, her perjury on multiple occasions, her creation of the entire Russia hoax, her abandonment of our men in Benghazi to protect her illegal arms-for-ISIS trades, seems finally to be on the block for her crimes. Too bad Trump has waited so many years to enforce the law on this, the most corrupt public person, perhaps, in the history of Western Civilization… Perhaps had he shown seriousness sooner, some of this nonsense might have been avoided… a stitch in time, spare the rod, an ounce of prevention, etc.

We even seem to be seeing stirrings to hold all of the usual suspects – Obama, Biden, Comey, Pence, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe, Haspel, Mayorkas, and so many others (Pocahontas as the numero uno (ab)user of the autopen…?)… – accountable.

We’d hate to let down the Washington Post and let “Democracy Die In Darkness,” Right?

Right?

Bring the light. If the light is on fire, that’s fine, too.

Burn. It. Down.

Trump needs to use this and the fraud in other blue states to just go after the whole damn Democrat party. Perhaps that is where is is going…. One can hope. Maybe this year’s October Surprise is spelled “RICO.”

Per the title, as Michael Walsh has been saying for years, the Democrat party is “A criminal organization masquerading as a political party.”

It’s not even possible to argue against this any longer with a straight face.

Lock ‘em up.

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