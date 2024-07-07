I find this kind of reasoning both insulting and offensive, right along with its cousin, “How dumb do they think we are?”

Pushing this line is offensive, and contemptuous of the American voting public.

To put it bluntly, the “American voting public” elected Obama, not just once, but twice. Millions of us – not nearly 81M, and a non-dumb “American voting public” would know this – voted for a late-stage dementia patient to run the nation and our military… and will do so again if allowed to.

We allow our bought-and-paid-for pols to send tens of billions of our hard-earned tax dollars to Ukraine, which is nothing more than an illegal direct transfer of tax dollars to the domestic military industrial complex: does the Constitution provide any foundation, any at all, for foreign aid? No.

Presidents take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and the primary domestic responsibility of the president is to “faithfully execute the laws.” Has ANY president in the past half-century “faithfully executed” our immigration law? No.

Is “Joe Biden” illegally spending un-appropriated money to break the laws he took an oath to defend by fly illegal aliens into the US? Yes. And here I thought US v Nixon put paid to the idea of presidents spending money other than as appropriated by Congress…

Half of Congress routinely violates their oath of office to “support and defend” by submitting gun control legislation. Any mature country would expel them immediately for violating the oath that makes them eligible to be seated.

We have entire Cabinet departments illegally spending billions on powers not delegated to the federal government.

We allow ourselves to be taxed by the federal government to fund things they are not allowed to do, and not a single Governor stands up to the Feds telling them to piss up a rope. Exactly who do governors think is responsible for keeping the federal government in its subservient - to the states - constitutional box, if not them?

Anyone with working brain cells could go on like this all day. The Patriot Act destroying the 4th Amendment, anyone?

We sit on our dumb asses consuming nothing but lies from the enemedia on Biden’s health, Covid, the vax, Ukraine, Bidenflation, immigration, the “climate” hoax, and the destruction of safe streets, airport lounges, property, jobs and progress via the idiocy of DEI… and do nothing. At least Europeans spray manure on their legislators turning their lives to shit.

So… how dumb are we?

This dumb.

And with our unionized dumbest college cohort “teaching” the next generation, it’s not going to change any time soon…

Of COURSE they’re “contemptuous of the American voting public.”

Everyone one on this planet with working brain cells is, as well.

