It seems that the real - already-begun - “clash of civilizations” won’t be - is not - a clash between the West and the rest, as anticipated, or even between Islam and the civilized world. At least not at first.

No, the real clash is already on us and is between the citizens and the governments of the Western democracies rapidly-devolving into CCP-like authoritarian systems. An intra-civilization, not an inter-civilization clash…

Obama was among the instigators of this devolution, the various EU heads and no-longer-independent-nations of the EU have been accelerating it. It’s changing now that America dumped Obama on the ash heap of history where he always belonged.

People are waking to their liberties being encroached, abused, discarded, our women and girls raped and murdered, our sons and daughters castrated and spayed, anti-homosapiens homosexuals being held-up with pride for emulation rather than held down as consumers of finite resources giving-back nothing to humanity.

And we don’t like it.

Trump, Milei, Orban, Meloni, Farage, Le Pen, are the beginnings of the reaction of Western peoples to authoritarians trying to overthrow millennia of self-government, from Greece & Rome to the Magna Carta to the Declaration of Independence, to UKIP, AfD, NR, etc.

As one measure, no reason exists any longer for American tax dollars or military & support forces to be sent to “defend” a Europe seemingly bent on authoritarianism. We were fine defending them from possible encroachment by the USSR. With the fall of the Wall, however, the authoritarianism simply moved into Whitehall, Paris, Brussels, and Berlin. We don’t need to spend - and should not be spending - to DEFEND the authoritarianism NATO was designed to defend AGAINST.

If we leave, as we should, Europe likely will again battle one another. This is NOT our problem. The only 45-year period of peace between European nations since Westphalia was when they were sandwiched between the Warsaw Pact and NATO. Once the Pact dissolved, Europeans - again - went to war with one another over Yugoslavia, and destroyed it. It’s what they do. They should be left to their own designs.

The same holds true for the UN and its anti-liberty cohort of UNRWA, IMF, WHO, World Bank, ICC, etc. All of these are anti-Western entities that should be closed down.

The global geopolitical balance and spheres of influence are reshaping right now. Trump and the above leaders and parties are on the side of liberty and freedom. The sclerotic traditional parties across Europe and the West - Tory, Labour, Republican/RINO, Democrat, En Marche, CDU and the related parties across the West and Anglosphere in Canada, New Zealand, Australia - are the enemy and are being displaced, as they should be, by free and independent peoples.

Stupid fights along the borders - like the idiotic overthrow by America of the elected government of Ukraine in 2014, which has naturally devolved into the dumbest war of the past several centuries - will fade out into simple land exchanges and complete drop-offs of fertility (Ukraine’s TFR was only 1.3 when this idiocy began, and now ranks 224 out of 227 countries in Total Fertility Rate), making the entire gambit even dumber: it doesn’t matter how much land or what borders a country has if their people aren’t there to, or refuse to, populate their own future; the “country” is over, regardless.

If you kill or run-off your entire population of child-bearing age, anything else is just ego spending blood and treasure for nothing, nothing at all.

No reason on earth exists to defend a country when its own population doesn’t believe in their future enough, even, to populate it. Ukraine will be Russian by fertility, alone, within a generation. Or Russia, whose TFR also was 1.3 at the start of this nonsense, will be overtaken, and its geography filled by the Chinese who, due to their cultural preference for male children and their one-child policy, now have about 40 million excess males of childbearing age - looking for wives, sex and children that they won’t find in China…

(Now that Vlad has invited NORKs in to battle the West, can the PLA be far behind? China could reduce its population of excess males they are unable to afford as their country ages, and who knows the demographics of Asia once it’s all over…? China certainly needs the fresh water sitting unused in Siberia, Russia lacks the manpower to exploit Siberia’s massive natural resources… and nature abhors a vacuum…)

This also is why the childless ought not be enfranchised. Why would a country that wants a future give the vote - voting is about the future, after all - to those not caring enough about that future, even to populate it?

If we want to remove from the policy sphere those acting against liberty, look at the Red/Blue demographics: lefties don’t have kids. Yet we entrust them not only with policy, but have left education to them for decades. K-12 is how the left repopulates their ranks; rather than having their own children, they steal ours.

We seem only now to be on the cusp of realizing that, by leaving education to the childless, we have left our children bereft of education… there’s a lesson there we need to absorb. Closing the lefty Dept of Ed - a power the federal government never was delegated and a multi-billion-dollar usurpation and violation of the Tenth Amendment - is a first step that should be taken immediately.

We’re entering a global shift along many axes. Most seem not to realize this, but it’s happening all the same. Liberty is on the line. Trump is the Man of the Hour.

The Western Deep State must be crushed if we are to have a free future for ourselves and our posterity.

But at the end of the day, the Trumps, Orbans, Farages, Mileis, Melonis and Le Pens will come and go. The clash will remain until freedom and liberty reign, until the left is utterly crushed.

And that’s up to We the People.

