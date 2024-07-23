The choice in November, in starkly honest terms, will be a choice between a successful , brash, masculine man who will “grab ‘em by the p###y…,” and an empty longhouse woman of no accomplishment who constantly put her p###y out to be grabbed by men on whom she could become a parasite on their way by.

I don’t know about you, but for men and any women interested in taking charge of their future to make it better for themselves and, more importantly, for their children, the only possible choice is the leader, the successful man who acts, not the instinctual, passive and vapid follower putting herself out there to be acted upon.

If you find the accomplished and accomplishing man grabbing what he wants - and that is put on-offer to be grabbed - offensive, how do you find the displaying, unaccomplished woman begging to be grabbed, and not for what she can do, not more so?

Which leader do you want negotiating with Putin and Xi? A man after what he wants as our leader? Or an unaccomplished woman offering her very self for some man’s pleasure?

Share