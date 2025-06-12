How tired?

The adults want cops not to be assaulted, have bricks and Molotov cocktails thrown at them, but to be arresting the lowlifes coming out of their mom’s basement to tell us what they feel… as though anyone cares. Anyone arrested for damaging a cop car must pay for repairs or a new cop car.

Cops in states run by adults also are tired of it. How tired? This tired:

The adults want safe neighborhoods for our kids.

The adults want safe schools at which teachers are not beaten-up or knocked out by thrown chairs.

The adults want themselves and their kids to be able to walk down a peaceful street and not be beaten, robbed or raped by some lowlife scum, like those rioting all over Los Angeles.

The adults want to drive the freeway to work, not to be stopped by morons feeling they are more important than our economy, liberty, society and country.

The adults want the laws of the land enforced.

If heads need to be beaten, let’s hear “Shave and a Haircut – Two Bits!” on these empty skulls, the reverb should be great! Make Nightsicks Great Again!

The adults want the rule of law, not the chaos of communist Mayor Bass(D) or Idiot Governor Hairgel(D).

And if this means bringing in the NatGuard or Marines, or both, the adults are JUST FINE with that. If JFK(D) could bring in the 101st Airborne to stop Democrats, if Harry Truman(D) can bring in the troops to suppress Democrats, if Dwight Eisenhower(R) can bring in the troops to stop Democrats, if LBJ(D) can bring in the troops to stop Democrats... then Trump(R) can bring in the USMC to stop Democrats. Notice a.. ahh.. consistent and bipartisan theme here…?

And when some enemy (that’s what these idiots are) burns our flag? Well.. what is our flag? An emblem of our Constitutional Republic. Burn our flag, you’ve just burned the Constitution. ANYONE burning our flag ought to have the rights he or she is lighting on-fire terminated – they don’t like our country, there is EVERY reason to terminate the rights they just burned. They burned the 5th, 6th & 8th Amendments in their flames. Arrest them and throw-away the key.

Indictment ? Speedy trail ? A jury of one’s peers ? No excessive punishment ? Habeus Corpus ? They just burned all of that up.

Lock ‘em up, throw away the key, weld the door shut. Forever.

This is what they are demanding when they burn our flag. And they CHOSE to burn it, so they CHOSE to burn those rights. #SucksToBeStupid.

For those waving the flag of some other country? Cool. Use THAT country’s immigration laws against them. Guaranteed their head will be spinning as they are thrown out of OUR country with NO rights at all… Those other countries are, for the most part, democratic countries, which means their people – like the idiots waving the Mexican flag – voted for and accept those laws against illegal aliens in their country. Goose:Gander. THROW THEM OUT.

Because WE are TIRED of this crap.

And – Bondi? – why are these “Democrat” leaders not already awaiting trial?? Why aren’t the executives of the Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation already in a jail cell awaiting trial? Who do you THINK is funding this crap?

