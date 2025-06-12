In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1h

I forgot where I read (this morning) that the Marines ROE should be "tell them once to lie down face down. If they don't comply, make them lie down face down kinetically. That about sums up my feelings on the matter. You're correct, the adults are tired of it. Can't wait for the FO. I've had enough of the FA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture