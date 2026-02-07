Now that the curtains are being pulled-back on the fraudulent 2020 “election,” with zillions of fake, questionable, untraceable, excess… “ballots,” being acknowledged and picked up by the FBI, a quick question as to the monetary costs perpetrated on the taxpayer of the fraud perpetrated by the DNC.

I’ve often asked why the DNC – “A criminal organization masquerading as a political party” (Michael Walsh) has not been RICO’d. But I also ask why Soros hasn’t been found in a car crash, two of the unanswered questions of the age.

But as long as we’re talking about debt and the DNC… $16M and counting... why not take a look at how much was spent – so far – by taxpayers addressing their 2020 fraud?

I asked Grok: “what is the total monetary cost of the 2020 election litigation?”

Grok:

The costs associated with litigation stemming from the 2020 U.S. presidential election—primarily driven by challenges to the results and related fraud claims—have been substantial, though no single authoritative total exists across all parties. Based on a comprehensive review by The Washington Post, the overall financial impact on taxpayers from these efforts totaled at least $519 million as of early 2021, encompassing legal fees, enhanced security measures, property repairs, and other related expenses.

So the DNC cheat cost taxpayers half-a-billion dollars. Someone ought to have “standing” to sue the DNC for that.

And we still have the unanswered, and likely unanswerable question of the cost of the autopen. How can any laws or appointments not signed by the president and, it seems, without his knowledge, be legit, and what will ameliorating that mess cost us?

Want the commies to go away? Bankrupt their political party.

