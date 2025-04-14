In all the panic about tariffs, a few observations seem to be missing.

If we want a first-world country, we need to pay first-world wages for first-world jobs We are the customers of the entire world. Everyone else is just noise. This is why Trump’s tariffs work. If other countries didn’t need American consumers, no one would be complaining about tariffs as no one would be shipping stuff here Just as Henry Ford paid his employees enough – and priced his cars such that – his employees could buy his product, making stuff here at good wages ensures customers for the stuff made. Invidia will be making supercomputer chips here. Who uses supercomputer chips? Americans. TSMC already is making chips here – actually just down the road from my home. And will be making more…

Who else makes chips in the US – and Arizona? Intel. Across town, OnSemi packages chips into usable products. Apple’s reshoring? TSMC chips being made in Phoenix. But - wait! There’s more!

Arizona has become the chip-making capital of the USA.

Since 2020, the state has secured over 40 semiconductor expansions, representing more than $102 billion in capital investment and over 15,700 direct jobs.

Chips are the “cars” of the 21st Century – everyone needs them… because the primary customers are Americans, they ought to be made and sold where they are used: in America.

Why have a global supply chain that can be broken any time the globalists want to break it - as they did with Covidiocy and will again whenever they want – if we can just make what we need… here…? What a concept.

I really don’t care if the Chinese or Vietnamese or Germans have jobs and can buy stuff. Nor should I; those are issues for their governments.

By building things here – by building cars and trucks and furniture and chips here – manufacturers simply are going Willie Sutton on products – going where the money is: America. But the money is only here if the jobs are here.

Absent re-shoring, no one will be able to sell their stuff here, and no one else on the planet can afford the stuff, anyway. So make stuff where it’s used, and, like Henry Ford, pay employees enough to buy your stuff – or manufacturers won’t have any customers.

If Americans lack jobs due to off-shoring, or “free” trade coming into the US while paying tariffs to foreign countries for stuff we want to sell there – i.e. non-reciprocal “free” (which isn’t “free” at all) trade…, Americans won’t be able to buy what’s being made... for Americans to buy. Then no one has a job…anywhere.

What amazes is that Trump is the first guy in a century to grasp what could not be more fundamental in global economics. And that half the country is against what everyone understood not too long ago… but now pretends not to understand because of whose policy it is.

Nancy and Bernie and others aren’t whining because they reject the policy, but because the reject the man who made the policy. Guaranteed, if this were Barack’s policy, those whining now would be celebrating. Can one be more childish than to sacrifice millions of jobs because one doesn’t like the guy elected to be in charge?

Want to fix even bigger, indeed – existential - issues like family formation, fertility, and home buying? Bring manufacturing home again. Pay decent wages. Provide decent jobs.

How? Tariffs.

Make Americans Great Again.

