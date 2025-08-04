The unhingedness (is that a word?) of the left regarding a jeans ads is educational. The responses leave no doubt that the left has exactly zero ability to grasp reality, to create, present, discuss, or pass policy, serious or otherwise, to talk about topics not within their closeted worldview, or to deal at all with reality or tolerate disagreement. These are but some of the reasons they have no policies, why their party is falling apart, and why they rely on constantly segregating people by identity, illogically and stupidly pitting people against each other, yet expecting all of those people to come back together to elect the dividers…

If a woman in an ad for jeans is “Hitler,” where will they go next when something offends them even more? Something worth being offended about? But that question assumes that a scale of offense exists for the left, which is not true. They have zero and infinity and nothing in between. It’s a maturity they lack. Perhaps there is nothing that can offend them more than an attractive white women… ( I guess they know what a woman is now…)

They don’t understand this. Which is why all they can do is melt-down over an ad that would have astonished no one 40 years ago in the heyday of the Swedish Bikini Team, the old Calvin Klein ads – also jeans/genes, or pick-an-airline ad.

Because all Democrats can see is race, all they can conclude is that racism is driving ad campaigns. The idea that race is irrelevant to thinking people is completely beyond them. Having demanded equality of races for decades, they don’t know what to do now that we have it. (And don’t go on about “systemic racism” unless you are discussing Affirmative Action, DEI, the releasing of the Cincinnati thugs right away, or the incarceration of a cop doing his job exactly as trained but being jailed for the death of the druggie who OD’d on him.)

Once you realize a few things: The left hates attractive women, the left hates white people, white people invented the modern world and everything in it, the left owns the media.. you can understand why, for the first time in American history, we are at a below-replacement level in fertility. And, you know what? If our culture and civilization don’t survive this attack on intelligent attractive women whom intelligent men want to date, bed, and have a family with, then cultures of far less education, zero inventiveness, no ability to understand and maintain our complex systems… and exactly zero human rights… will push us aside. Cultures, too, not just bugs and animals, are subject to natural selection.

Then women won’t have to worry about Sydney as they’ll get to wear a tent and won’t be let out of the house alone. And no one will have to worry about complex societies because, as demonstrated in Zimbabwe and S Africa, complex societies no longer will exist.

All those TikTok videos of prog women melting down in their cars over an ad campaign? No worries – if they get what they (think they) want.. no cars, no phones, no roads, no trains, no planes, no electricity, no refrigeration, no automation in manufacturing, farming, transportation, distribution… and they’ll all starve in the dark. #GoodTimes

The leaders of today’s Democrat party we see going on and on about an attractive model schlepping jeans only demonstrates which side of Dunning-Kruger those leaders – and hence, their party and its voters – are on. For those unfamiliar with Dunning-Kruger, it answers the question: “Why do smart people know they’re smart but stupid people don’t know they’re stupid?” Scanning through the left’s Sweenymelt, Democrats have placed themselves firmly and unquestionably in the latter cohort.

The lack of intelligence, thinking ability, and rationality of the left is not demonstrated only in melting down over a jeans ad, but in everything they do.

Can an intelligent person call ICE “NAZIs” for enforcing the law, while demanding that, “No one is above the law?” Nope.

Can an intelligent person look at the beat-downs in Cincinnati (or pick-a-subway-airport-airplane-fast-food-restaurant) and arrive at any conclusion other than that of Scott Adams well over a year ago? Nope.

Can an intelligent person think that the declassification of the documents showing the sedition and treason of Obama, Hilary, Brennan, Clapper, Comey… does not demand justice? Nope.

Or understand that justice is neither politicization nor revenge, but the consequences defined by the law that “No one is above?” Nope.`

If Democrats have policy proposals, no one is aware of them. They and their media stenographers seem to be under the illusion that being against something will get them elected, rather than giving people something to vote … for…

For the rest of us, if they ever are re-elected, if our society becomes immersed in their irrationality, if their identity politics rather than rational policy drive society, you’ll have nowhere to go to be free to think, speak, meet and act as rational, civilized people. And civilization will crumble as it always has, always does and always will under their ahistorical, ridiculous, immature, childish ideas.

And the left still will be melting-down over beautiful women.

