“The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country.” – Thomas Paine

“A false friend and a shadow attend only while the sun shines.” – Benjamin Franklin

Are Trump supporters “summer soldiers?” “False friends?”

Roughly two-thirds of Republicans still express confidence in Trump’s handling of Iran, even as broader public trust has eroded, according to a new WSJ poll.”

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The media believes that it can use Operation Epic Fury to divide Trump from his supporters.

VP Vance recently noted the problem of the “black pilled.”

Vance is saying that frustration is normal, disagreement is normal, and even anger is normal. But hopelessness is a trap. Once people stop believing anything can be fixed, they stop fighting for the things they care about.

It is not “cultish” to weigh the good v bad of a president and settle for the outweighing good. It is not childish to refuse to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. It is not immature to accept that in the overall geopolitical scope of things, we have no idea how Iran will play-out over the next few weeks, let alone over the years.

He’s hurting China, Cuba, the leeches in NATO and the EUrinal. This is not all bad.

He seems to be getting Zelensky to the table. Again: not bad.

He’s got the Sunni states on his side - at least for now; not bad.

He’s got Venezuelans and Iranians dancing in the streets in celebration of Trump’s removing their dictators. Tell me that’s not good.

Does gas cost more? I find it difficult to imagine something less-important if Trump can put a lid on Iran, Venezuela, China, Ukraine.

It’s like whining that lettuce will cost more if we enforce our immigration law. What’s the cost of not enforcing the law? Let’s ask the USAID/NGO/Medicare fraudsters how many billions of our tax dollars they’ve stolen… and ask the No Kings ANTIFA crowd why they aren’t protesting that?

Let’s ask the families of all the Americans raped and/or murdered by illegal aliens if they’d trade more expensive gas or salad to have their son/daughter/mother/sister/brother/father back.

If we don’t like the law, it’s our responsibility to change it. It’s also our responsibility to enforce the law. Every law. Every time. Does anyone actually believe that if Congress changed our immigration law, these entitled, spoiled, ignorant idiots on the left would agree to enforcing that?

That’s the difference between a republic under law, and authoritarian or totalitarian rulers the left demands.

So spare me the idiocy that our inconvenience is more important than the lives of our people, the security and safety of our women and children, and the law in our democratic republic under law.

The Founders who created this greatest of all countries in history pledged “our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor.”

And we can’t take a moment to wait on the results of history, pay more for a salad or a tank of gas?

Is our perspective so lacking?

Are we really that immature?

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