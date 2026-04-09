In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Immaturity has nothing to do with the problem. Toxic self-interest does. It's healthy to have a strong bent toward ensuring your self-interest is served in those areas where its appropriate. The rule of law, the Constitution, equal treatment and punishment are just a few of the reasons to invoke and demand your self-interest be served. The increase in the price of gas resulting from the destruction of a government that has virtually enslaved their whole population - 93 million people - has no justification other than selfishness for invoking what I call Toxic Self-Interest. The same goes for an increase in the price of a salad as a result of illegal immigrants no longer being available to pick the crop as a result of actually enforcing immigration laws. Anyone who puts their own short-term comfort before the good of the nation or the performance of an act of liberation for 93 million people is not only toxic, they're selfish, shortsighted, and self-indulgent. We can call them Triple S for short.

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