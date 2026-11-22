Too many still are wondering over the midterms, how America in particular, and the West in general, got from Madison and Jefferson, from individual liberty and the celebration of success, from progress itself... to the criminalization of success (ask Elon), the rejection of democratically-passed law (ask ICE), the increasing “marginalization” of those who have created all progress, tangible and intangible, physical and moral (white men)... to the societal elevation of the un-evolved and the anti-freedom anti-Civilization enemies we, inexplicably, are voting into office.

It’s ALL empathy voting for “Oh, those poor...” third worlders, decarcerated felons, fatherless gangbangers (”it’s not their fault!”), the multiple felons for whom punishment would just be “mean,” the muslim rapists who “didn’t know” rape was wrong and whose theology instructs that infidel women are theirs for the taking, yet for whom women, inexplicably, vote.

The entire purpose of civilization is to create an environment that is safe, secure and can prosper, a culture and society into which we want to bring the children who will create our future. Throughout human history, men have willingly fought, killed and died to create and protect civilization and the women who create its future.

So go ask a woman: “If giving up your vote would make your daughter’s life safer, would you give up your vote?”

Any woman answering “No” is plainly stating her objection to civilization, itself; her answer, an answer against the future of society, culture, community and civilization, disqualifies her from that vote.

These future doctors, lawyers, scientists, and current senators, who are too stupid to get out of their own way, so low-IQ that they cannot comprehend, let alone succeed in, raise their low-IQ and/or inbred kids successfully in, or even provide the least amount of economic value within, increasingly find their un-evolved or pre-Enlightenment barbarian savagery displacing the intelligent in school and the workforce, and now are being elevated to political office.

Our society is not becoming safer or more secure.

It won’t be long on the current course before sharia winds up the law of the land. Who will be the primary victims of their empathy vote? The women who voted it in.

And so the intelligent must be prosecuted. The freedom-lovers must be ostracized - which is all and exactly what is happening to MAGA, a cohort simply demanding the enforcement of our laws. The “No Kings” crowd demands the authoritarian polity of kings as they violently, across the entire West, protest against democratically-passed law, aided by the wannabe kings of the EUrinal and America’s Deep State.

With apologies to the old US Army slogan, “There’s stupid, and then there’s Prog stupid.”

What of the future? The children must be physically beaten, raped and castrated, de-breasted, boys drugged against being boys, psychologically demeaned and returned to a world civilization left behind millennia ago.

The empathetic State will forcibly remove children from their parents to sexually mutilate them because of ... empathy ... for these poor kids not old enough to vote, serve, sign a contract, smoke, or get a tattoo ... but who can ignorantly demand to have their entire reproductive system destroyed by a State that just can’t wait to do so, kids who then will face a lifetime as eunuchs, never receiving nor able to give love...

Imagine a world without love; that’s what the empathy vote is creating.

Why? Empathy for the “marginalized,” which is a joke against civilization in one word - no one in the history of the known universe has been less-marginalized than non-reproducing LGBTQ+, or those Subsaharan Africans or muslims who find themselves in the West today.

We are “marginalizing” those who created the modern world and all concepts of human rights and individual liberty, those same, now-marginalized - people who may never create the future. Because of empathy for idiots, thugs, and savages.

Those not wanting “kings” might take a look at history. The only cohort that - ever - has overthrown authoritarians - kings - is that cohort against which the “No kings” crowd protests, against which the depopulation jab was enforced: white men. Note that no one worried about jabbing Africa, no one worried about crushing the industry of China with the climate hoax, no one objected loudly to the massive distribution of ivermectin within India; only white men and the societies producing us have been attacked by the authoritarians of “no kings,” the creation of Covid, and the mandated lethality of the jab.

These muslims for whom the majority of women voted, once in sufficient power - first, in the “capital of Arab America,” will put those women in a bag, stuff them in a closet, never let them out free again, loot their stores, behead them to demonstrate the prefix of “multiculturalism,” and stone them to death for the crime of being a rape victim.

But as long as women vote - and are allowed to vote - for that treatment, it’d just be a demonstration of “toxic masculinity” and that mean ol’ patriarchy to protect these women. From themselves.

Who are we to remove their agency as they vote for themselves and their children to be beaten, imprisoned, raped and murdered, their genitalia sliced off so that their only remaining organs of sexual satisfaction are on their hat?

Who are civilization’s most important people? Women. The only people who can birth the future.

Refusing our duty to protect women, including and, in the modern world, mostly, from themselves, is to refuse our duty as men and to civilization’s purpose, to throw into “the dustbin of history” the giants in whose shoulders civilization rose.

What is the role of men in any civilization? The protection of women. Ensuring mothers and future mothers are safe, sheltered, clothed, fed, and able to provide that future. Civilization did not rise with women’s suffrage; that was only the blink-of-an-eye ago.

And it will end unless that’s ended.

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