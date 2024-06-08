I can't even begin to describe how irritated I am - anyone paying attention is - with articles of this genre. These articles are like Ukrainians in the 1930s writing that Stalin's Holodomor was a "mistake."

None of these actions are or were “mistakes.”

The "world" can "recognize" all it wants what is happening; the globalists don't care. America is the key, and they will not allow Americans to absorb that the ongoing attack against us is intentional. Why else would we not be receiving, or “our” government not be responding to this information?

They have told us more times than anyone can count that they want the global population to be around 500M. That's a mass culling of humanity of 7.5 BILLION souls.

Only white men ever have overthrown tyranny, so those are who are being culled, sterilized, locked-down, fired and imprisoned. Why do you think “our” government, media and academia are so intent on prioritizing the rage they have stoked up among 12% of the population against the 60%? Why do you think the global south has been invited and paid to move north?

They have opened the borders to the illiterate, unaccomplished, violent, and uncivilized while making zero effort to vaccinate the northbound global south - as it is of no consequence to them.

One must be blind, deaf and dumb not to connect these dots.

Was any serious effort made to vaccinate the global south? No - they don’t need culling via vax; the globalists still will need slaves sweeping their streets, washing their dishes, pouring their lattes, and landfilling their garbage. Will these populations be limited? Of course. How? They cannot function in a modern economy – and that includes the modern farming methods necessary to feed large numbers of people. Do you think the elites will let themselves starve?

Europe is going to starve in the first generation after the current workers – who have refused to replace themselves via fertility – retires. Merkel’s Guests will have no one paying their welfare and no one farming in the quantities desired to feed these illiterates. They also will have no one capable of maintaining their manufacturing, transport systems, distribution systems, electrical grids, water grids, refrigeration systems, etc. The future – the chosen future – of Europe is dark, cold, hungry and violent.

If we don’t stop “our” government, the same will happen here.

Writing that these are "mistakes" absolves humanity's enemies of their intentional actions while convincing the uninformed that, "Well, they meant well but now know they were mistaken and will do better next time."

This is IDIOCY.

They created a virus to kill the elderly to reduce asymptotically the cost of social welfare and pensions (unfunded Medicare and Social Security liabilities are over $220 Trillion) and to get the mysterious, instantly-appearing, never-before-been-done mRNA death injection into the arms of the entire civilized world, a "vaccine" never even tested to stop infection or transmission, while outlawing viable, safe therapeutics. Why? Easy: to kill or make infertile those of reproducing age that their flu didn’t kill off.

They have destroyed 21+ food processing plants in America. They are attacking backyard farms. We even had a governor during the Covid Plandemic who outlawed the buying of vegetable seeds…. They are demanding to kill animal protein - cows, hogs, chickens. Yet - NIH - THIS SAME GOVERNMENT - tells us that America’s nutritional needs CANNOT be met by eating bushes.

Compared with systems with animals, diets formulated for the U.S. population in the plants-only systems had greater excess of dietary energy and resulted in a greater number of deficiencies in essential nutrients…. This assessment suggests that removing animals from U.S. agriculture would reduce agricultural GHG emissions, but would also create a food supply incapable of supporting the U.S. population’s nutritional requirements.

If you think the government trying to kill off our food supply is for our own good, that they can be trusted to put first the needs of their own citizens, you had a very bad history teacher and have not been paying attention for many years.

They also are destroying diesel fuel, without which produce cannot be planted, ranches cannot be run, and neither plants nor animals can be harvested or shipped or refrigerated or placed on our tables. They are destroying our energy supplies, without which the population cannot be fed, housed, transported, medicated, protected, or provided healthcare. And they are giving the clotshot to the animal protein that they haven’t yet killed off.

They've come up with their 2024-campaign virus and are awaiting the captive media-driven panic to lock us all down again to steal the third (at least) election in a row. What does the CDC want to test every week for BIRD flu? Every cow in America. If you think that won’t result in huge culls of America’s primary animal protein, you’re probably a Biden voter.

To think these are mistakes, or that anyone in power will or wants to remediate them or at least not repeat them is to misunderstand everything that has happened over the past 3+ years.

Wake the hell up!

Share