In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Jun 9

It is stunning how many people seem completely oblivious to how our infrastructure works and what is needed to maintain it. There are only two explanations for this state of affairs: stupidity, or lack of gratitude. Or both.

It is tragic to watch the Western world devolve into Third World status. And as angry as I am at TPTB that are *intentionally* orchestrating all of this, it's also just amazing how easily so many of us are being led astray.

Posts like this are for those with ears to hear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Jun 11

Tried twice to post your report on Facebook and twice I received a message “This post has been removed by owner.” Your thoughts in this report are similar to family discussions in our home. Started worrying about Covid being a bioweapon when we learned of its origin followed by Fauci’s abrupt change in treatment protocols just 10 days later which contradicted his initial “herd immunity” prognosis to favoring vaccinations. And, yes, the fiery destruction of food plants and the death of thousands of cattle in Texas also raised our suspicions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture