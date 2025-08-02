Ms. Nickson has another excellent Substack out today. You should read it. Reading through her piece, two primary thoughts come to mind, one a comment on the entertaining idiocy and childishness of the crowd that has decided to become anti-white, anti-male, anti-European, the other a thought experiment on the mindset necessary to prioritize “indigenous”– let’s call them what they are: “Stone Age” – peoples over modernity.

Entertaining Idiocy

The anti-modernity crowd exists on modernity yet is too stupid to grasp this fundamental. The indigenous peoples Stone Agers demanding an end to those who invented virtually everything in the modern world – that would be white European men – somehow have settled on the absurdity that those who make them possible must cease to exist. If that’s not entertaining, I don’t know what is…

Absent white men, how would these indigenous peoples Stone Agers get their message out aurally beyond the range of human hearing? Beating on serial logs with a stick? How would they get their visual message out? Substituting a smoke signal for a television? Absent inventions of white men, none of these POC could reach beyond a campfire with their messaging, especially on a windy day. Send a newsletter? Sorry – we invented the printing press – oh yeah – we invented mass-produced paper, too. You’re welcome. Wait – didn’t Egyptians invent paper? Probably… but guess where North Africans came from? Current investigations of ancient DNA suggest that North Africans descended from peoples in Asia Minor and Europe, millennia subsequent to the “Out of Africa” migration hypothesis from sub-Saharan Africa north to the Middle East. So… white men. Telephone the media? Sorry... telephone, dontcha know? Read what’s sent? … ummm literacy? Not native to the Third World.

How would they travel, horseback? Sorry – although the prehistoric horse originated in the Americas and seems to have crossed into Eurasia on the land bridge, it was small and not genetically related to the wild mustangs of the American West of today. North American indigenous Stone Age Indians hunted the prehistoric horse to extinction, as they did the Woolly Mammoth. European explorers - yes, those white European men - returned the modern horse to the Americas, where the Indians made excellent use of it.

Ms. Nickson includes a hilarious video of an indigenous Stone Age woman sitting on a metal chair (!) holding a microphone (!!) yakking through electronic (!!!) speakers (!!!!) to an audience in a large, air-conditioned building (!!!!!) who used mechanical transportation to arrive at that building (!!!!!!), who posses a common language and literacy to understand what she is saying (!!!!!!!)… to condemn the people who invented the technology allowing her to do so.

How much of this woman’s screed could be distributed to her crowd absent the technology of those she condemns? None.

(PSA: She’s a college professor, so her arrogant ignorant idiocy is infecting thousands of our kids, otherwise knows as the future voting franchise…)

So let’s pretend these indigenous Stone Age people can somehow provide information to others without our technology. This, of course, is a laughable pretense. What information do they send? To take an example from Ms. Nickson’ column, the indigenous grave hoax. How did this hoax arrive to light on fire the hair of the Stone Agers? Ground penetrating radar. Need I say more? They wouldn’t even be able to invent their own hoax without our technology.

Without the inventions of the white European male “colonizers,” no one would know these anti-white-European-male “colonizers” even exist. It’s pretty basic, but if no one ever would have heard of you absent the technology of those you demonize, you’re really just whining your hatred of those more advanced than you – and using the technology of those you hate to broadcast(!) your hatred. Kinda ouroboric, no?

But – paying these people attention? I mean, beyond the sheer entertainment value of their stupidity? No.

The entirety of the above, plus an additional comedy, applies to those describing and defining themselves as “multicultural,” by the way. The additional comedy is demanding “multiculturalism” while failing to grasp the prefix: “Multi,” to wit: A “multiculturalist” complaining when a woman in another (let’s use their prefix (“multi”) culture is beaten to death for showing her hair. Nothing quite like using the mores of the culture one hates to measure and condemn the mores of another culture one pretends is our equal or better. Or, maybe, the multicultis don’t understand the prefix…

Thought Experiment

Let’s suppose that the Plains Indians in America (No, I’m not going to use the term “Native Americans,” for two reasons: 1. They are not “native” under any definition of the word; they are feral, 2. I’ve been in more than one motel room in the Western US that had a pamphlet from the local Indian tribe notifying the ignorant that they consider themselves “Indians” and not “Native Americans.” Actually – three reasons: If Martians conquered (no one “stole” land…) and colonized us would we expect to be called “Native Martians?” I don’t think so. But I digress…)

Anyway – back to the Plains Indians. Suppose we had not conquered them. Suppose that, because we had not conquered these indigenous Stone Age tribes, but had found a way to ‘peacefully coexist’, Stone Age and modernity side-by-side singing Kumbaya, that we “respected their culture” and hadn’t done the terrible disservice of “colonizing” them.

Suppose further that a Kiowa woman is giving birth in a teepee outside Cherry Creek (Denver). Suppose she, as about one-third of indigenous Stone Age women did, is having a difficult birth and dying of it. A messenger is sent to us informing us of the situation.

How do we respond?

If we care about the woman and child, we scoop her up (ambulance – white European male technology – probably a van with a gasoline engine) and take her to a hospital (European technology) to save her life and the life of her child.

If we are true “multiculturalists” and anti-colonizers, leaving the indigenous Stone Age peoples to their technology and not interfering with their culture, however, we refuse to intervene, let their medicine men – if they cared about a woman at all, which they did/do not – do their thing and let her and her child die. This is treating the woman as a living and dying museum exhibit with no thought to her humanity whatsoever. It also is the logical response of the true “multicultural” “anti-colonizer” crowd. Yes, are this stupid, ignorant, and inhumane.

For the multiculti crowd, there is no way around this. No one gets to say, “I believe in physics, just not in gravity.”

Culture is a package. If one is going to extol another culture, one accepts all of that culture – dead women and children included. (Why do you think that, across 15,000 years (at least) of human occupation, a continent as blessed with natural resources as North America did not become overpopulated? A third of the women died in childbirth and half the children died before age five. Plus, they were in constant war with each other. That’s “indigenous” culture, wisdom, whatever you want to call it. It’s also a complete waste of human lives and potential due to indigenous Stone Age cultures we are being demanded to respect and glorify.)

Our culture – white and European – not only invented the technology to help this woman, we invented the mores and the technology by which we allow these ridiculous indigenous Stone Age and “multicultural” people to measure us. We invented the modern world and everything in it and let them use it with neither complaint nor rent.

And we do so without laughing at them, which I find particularly amusing.

