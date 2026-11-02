Silly me, I thought this was just a parody song..

Springtime for Hitler and Germany; Winter for Poland and France?

The French riots are moving to Germany.

The French army is locked & loaded around churches in France.

Poles are in the streets resisting a coup d’ Etat

The Germans have invaded Poland.

How’d that work out last time?

Poland is in NATO, so a German invasion requires an Art-5 counterattack on Germany; paging Pete Hegseth…

Patton was wrong

The dipshit commie broad running the EUrinal :

1. Is ordering nations around: “We have tools…”

Poland

Hungary

Italy

2. Continues demanding censorship of X.

Musk responds: “Effective today, all launch slots, rocket telemetry code, and orbital payload integration for European government satellites are revoked.”

3. Demands millions more street-shitters into the EU

4. Redefines “Sovereignty” as “not sovereignty”

“Sovereignty is no longer the freedom to act alone, but the capacity to act together”

What to do about Europe…

Let it burn.

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