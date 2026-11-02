Silly me, I thought this was just a parody song..
Springtime for Hitler and Germany; Winter for Poland and France?
The French riots are moving to Germany.
The French army is locked & loaded around churches in France.
Poles are in the streets resisting a coup d’ Etat
The Germans have invaded Poland.
How’d that work out last time?
Poland is in NATO, so a German invasion requires an Art-5 counterattack on Germany; paging Pete Hegseth…
The dipshit commie broad running the EUrinal :
1. Is ordering nations around: “We have tools…”
Poland
Hungary
Italy
2. Continues demanding censorship of X.
Musk responds: “Effective today, all launch slots, rocket telemetry code, and orbital payload integration for European government satellites are revoked.”
3. Demands millions more street-shitters into the EU
4. Redefines “Sovereignty” as “not sovereignty”
“Sovereignty is no longer the freedom to act alone, but the capacity to act together”
Let it burn.