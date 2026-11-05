With all of the weeping and wailing post-mortems on the midterms, I’ve not seen a single pundit mention that the Constitution resolves the issues regarding those about whom most Americans are most concerned.

I know it’s difficult to imagine our employees in government actually acting within the bounds of the Constitution through which we the people delegate them authority, but with the electoral advance of those who are incapable to serving our nation under our Constitution, perhaps it’s time we start enforcing the Operating System under which The United States of America was created and continues to function.

When we have the capability to ensure solidarity with our form of government at the top of the legislative arm of government, those who write our laws, yet we refuse to take the legal, required, and logical steps to ensure “our” government employees continue to serve us – as required – we are failing in our role as self-governing citizens.

Though most voters are ignorant of, or reject, the requirements for office, two completely different actions must be taken by a candidate to become a seated Representative in the House, Senator in the Senate, or president.

Being elected is only one of these two.

Frankly, it is not the most important one; nor is it designed to be. Unfortunately, the Oath of Office that each of these deadbeats must take – faithfully – before being seated and allowed to participate in legislative session, has become entirely ceremonial, rather than the filter it was – and is – designed to be.

The congressional oath of office is the 82-word pledge that every senator and representative must recite before they can cast a vote or exercise the powers of the seat they won. Its wording is fixed by federal statute at 5 U.S.C. § 3331, and it reads: “I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

(The Oath of the President differs slightly, but not materially, for the purposes of this discussion.)

Read that again… it is not “I will support and defend the Constitution as I would like it to be…” It is not “If I have a mental reservation, I’ll take this oath for form’s sake, but I don’t mean it.” It is not “You bet your ass I have purpose of evasion,” or “In no case will I bear true faith and allegiance…”

When must they take this oath?

Before they can cast a vote or exercise the powers of the seat they won.

The important – critical – factor is this: Without taking that oath, and meaning it: “true faith and allegiance,” even though elected, a Representative or Senator is not eligible to be seated, to remain seated, or to make law.

If he or she violates that oath during their tenure, they have negated their oath and, again, no longer are eligible for their office.

Members of the United States military take the same oath. I took it.

The Oath is not ceremonial. It has a purpose.

My point is this: If your campaign platform is to violate of the Supreme Law of the Land, taking an oath to the Constitution is a lie. One cannot campaign to ban weapons, for example, and then honestly take the Oath of Office to the Constitution, which prohibits that ban. Campaigning on violating the Constitution, as currently interpreted by the plenary authority on the Constitution – the Supreme Court – makes one ineligible for that Constitutional office, per the Constitution.

In short, stating in advance a mental reservation to not “support and defend,” to not “bear true faith and allegiance,” to a form of government one plans, states and promises to attack, and to which one has zero allegiance, makes a person ineligible for that office. Period.

The same fidelity to one’s oath holds true once in office and submitting legislation, whether that legislation is to ban firearms, violating the Second Amendment, to abolish entire branches of government, violating Articles Two and Three, or to abolish the border, in violation of Article One.

If a Senator, Representative or President dislikes the Second Amendment, for example, and “bear[s] true faith and allegiance” to the Constitution, he or she can submit an Amendment repealing the Second Amendment, then work to get that repeal ratified by three-fourths of the States. No one would say that being elected to office precludes normal rights of citizenship, including offering Amendments.

Taking an oath to “support and defend” a Constitution one has promised to attack through legislation, however, is an entirely different matter. One cannot “without ... purpose of evasion” swear an oath to the Constitution and immediately legislate an attack against it.

DSA candidates running on a platform to alter the Constitution once in office - terminating the Electoral College, abolishing SCOTUS and the Presidency, deleting the border, etc., - are ineligible for office, no matter how many votes they may receive. They are welcome to show up in DC at the beginning of the next Congress, for example, but they cannot legally and constitutionally be seated as they cannot take the Oath “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”

Their entire platform is “mental reservation and purpose of evasion” of the Constitution. They are not capable to “bear true faith and allegiance…”

Campaigning to violate the Constitution makes one ineligible to be seated in the federal government in any Constitutional office requiring that oath. If seated, offering legislation to violate the Constitution makes one ineligible the moment that legislation is submitted.

In the case of a sitting legislator, the majority leader can, and must, expel that legislator as no longer eligible. In the case of a Senator- elect, or Representative-elect, and, depending on the 2028 election, the President-elect, the person administering the Oath of Office can, and must, refuse those who have campaigned against the Constitution; they have violated the oath required to be eligible to be seated in office, or promised to do so, so are not eligible for that office.

Neither James Dell Talarico nor Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, for example, can, “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” take the oath of office to “support and defend” a Constitution to which they have so publicly and so often stated they do not “bear true faith and allegiance.”

No DSA or anti-2A candidate can do so.

Campaigning on abolishing the Senate, the Presidency, the borders (yes, the Constitution is quite clear about defending borders), or supporting a system requiring the killing of those of any other faith tradition makes one factually ineligible for Constitutional office.

These people have made themselves ineligible with their own promises, again and again. This ineligibility must be recognized if we believe in the Constitution.

I am fully aware that the Constitution prohibits a religious test for office. The Constitution does not care if one worships under Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hopi gods, Navajo traditions, Wiccan, Marvin the Martian, or at all. The plain fact of the matter, however, is this: If one cannot “support and defend the Constitution” – as interpreted by the Supreme Court at the time of their swearing-in to office, if one cannot “bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” and do so “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” that person is not eligible for office. Period.

One certainly can note that a person campaigning for constitutional office is, in fact, creating a religious test defining who is and is not worthy of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” when that person is a Muslim and says publicly "Now, you may not hate Muslims. But I’ll tell you, Muslims definitely hate you,"

A person informed by a tradition requiring killing “ourselves and our posterity” who are “unbelievers” cannot “bear true faith and allegiance” to a Constitution that opens with

We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Juristateblog, notes the following:

The oath of office is a legally binding constitutional mandate established under Article II and Article VI, functioning as the primary legal mechanism for ensuring federal officials prioritize the United States Constitution over all other loyalties. Violating the oath of office can trigger impeachment proceedings, criminal prosecution for perjury, and permanent disqualification under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legal consequences of breaking an official oath have evolved from purely political remedies to stringent statutory and constitutional penalties. In the modern era, the breach of this duty is no longer viewed as a mere symbolic failure but as a justiciable offense.

Read that again: “…over all other loyalties.”

It is quite clear that supporting sharia, for example, is and must be a violation of the Oath of Office, and a “justiciable offense” for anyone who plans to take or has taken the Oath of Office. Supporting sharia over the Constitution plainly makes one ineligible for office.

The issue, frankly, is much larger than this midterm. A nation under the Rule of Law must – not may, must - obey the law. The Constitution under which our government operates, and from which we draw our freedoms, is the Supreme Law of the Land. The Oath of Office is to that Supreme Law of the Land.

If those running for office don’t believe in the Constitution, they, quite simply, factually, are not eligible for the office, no matter how many votes they receive, or what they misrepresent by taking the oath – obviously with “mental reservation and purpose of evasion.”

Yet, year after year, we swear into office people demanding gun control or confiscation. These people submit legislation in direct violation of the Constitution – and of their oath of office. And now we are about to swear in to office those promising to abolish two of our three Constitutional branches of government, and the manner in which the Constitution defines how our president is elected…

If we are serious about self-government, about the rule of law, about the Constitution, we must demand that those acting against, rather than defending, the Constitution must be prohibited and expelled from any government position in which the oath is required.

Anything less demonstrates only that the politicians we elect do not take the Constitution or their roles seriously. Which means that we, as voting citizens, do not, either.

I’d suggest that Mr. Musk find appropriate lawyers to take the Oath of Office to the Supreme Court. The Constitution prohibits these people from office, right there in plain, easily-understood, black letter text. The man who saved Free Speech can save the Constitutional Republic that defends it.

It’s time – past time – that we obey our Constitution.

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