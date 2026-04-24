In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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The phrase "La legge è la legge” comes to mind. The law is the law. If it's on the books, it must be enforced, otherwise those whose job is enforcement are committing a crime. If penalties are not consistent and in accordance with existing charging and penalty documents, those charged with judging are committing a crime. If a law is not just or appropriate, change it. While it's on the books, enforce it.

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