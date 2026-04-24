I spent the majority of my career as a software development Project or Program Director, mostly in high-value digital media (Hollywood) projects and programs . We always began a new project by gathering requirements for the end state. While this sounds intuitive and, “duh,” it amazed me how few people on my teams or on the part of the customer – internal or external – understood the word “Requirement” in this context.

“Should,” as in a system “should” do X, is not a “requirement.” It cannot be tested: Did it work? No? Did it HAVE to work? Well, it “should” work. But did it HAVE to work to reach to meet the documented requirements and get to EOJ - End of Job..? “Ummm…” Hence, an untestable, incomplete and undeliverable system. One had no idea if the “should” was in reality a “must.”

The same is true in politics and geopolitics and is behind every lax non-enforcement of laws. This is particularly damning in a nation built on the rule of law.

A corrupt politician MUST be ejected from office, not “should” be ejected. A murderer MUST spend his or her life in prison or be executed, not “should.”

When democratically passed laws are not enforced and no one is held accountable, “should” is at play. The law REQUIRES illegal aliens be deported, REQUIRES perjurers be tried for their felony, REQUIRES that traitors be given the opportunity to be hanged, REQUIRES that those committing felonies be imprisoned. If laws are not enforced, they have NO MEANING'; they are “shoulds” and their results cannot be measured.

The law isn’t about “should;” it’s about MUST. “Why” someone committed a crime is irrelevant under law. No carve-out exists in laws against murder for a woman driving her kids into a lake and murdering them because “she had post-partum depression,” yet that was the cry from the left… No one cares.. She broke the law and murdered her own. Period. No excuse exists in law because a murdering thug had no father. No allowance in law ever has been created for skin color as a predicate for not arresting looters or those destroying buildings. No one-off in law exists allowing illegal aliens to not be deported because they wanted a better life, or haven’t (yet) raped and murdered some woman or child.

When DNI Clapper testified, under oath, that he previously, under oath, had given “the least untruthful answer [lied],” he committed perjury, a felony. Yet he remains free. In fact, no need exists for a trial as a trial will be about the fantasy that some reason or excuse mattered. It’s a binary issue: Did he commit perjury? Well, on the one hand he testified under oath to a falsehood, and later testified, under oath, it was a falsehood. Was he lying then, or is he lying now? It does not matter: He lied under oath and belongs in prison.

If there is no accountability, there is no law, domestic or international – behavior, criminal and otherwise, is arbitrary and up to the ruling elites and what they think “should” be acceptable.

The name for this is “authoritarianism.”

When Obama ordered the alteration of a government document, an ICA, with false information in order to cripple the opponent of his policies, he engineered a coup against a democratically-elected president and committed treason. It doesn’t matter why he did it, or what he “should” have done. It matters only that he did it. He hasn’t been indicted, his passport hasn’t been confiscated, and he remains free - perhaps free enough to murder his former chef… Bad deeds unpunished only lead to more bad deeds. Only ignorant children don’t understand this.

When Hillary destroyed 33,000 emails that were under subpoena, she broke the law; no “why” on earth matters. Yet she remains free. The law REQUIRES that she must be imprisoned. “Must,” not “should.” She hasn’t even been indicted.

While I agree with the context of this essay, that those who refused to help when called “should” not have access to the business of rebuilding, it cannot be “should” or, like the serial criminals serving in Congress, the SPLC, various fraud-enabled governments (MN, CA, IL, CO, WA, OR…..), they only will do it all again.

Those who put no skin into the game should MUST not be allowed to profit from their cowardice or from siding with the enemy.

Law – and geopolitics - work ONLY when the requirements are known and adhered to. No “should,” only “must.” Or you don’t have a finished project and can’t get to EOJ.

Otherwise liars and losers warp the will of the people and do whatever they want.

Which is what both Democrats and GOPe party leadership demand.

It is OUR country, not theirs.

This is a REQUIREMENT, not a “should.”

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