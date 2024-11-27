In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Nov 28

Studies reveal that you certainly can bullshit bullshitters — which is probably why they are Democrats. https://robertroybritt.medium.com/turns-out-you-can-bullshit-a-bullshitter-be8effda9564

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture