Until & unless Ds use real votes instead of the millions of fake votes from the 2020 steal, they will be analyzing fraudulent numbers as they try to change their strategies based on vote comparisons between 2020 & 2024.

Because the left can’t admit the cheat, their analysis will be incorrect as it’s not grounded in reality. As long as they actually believe DementiaJoe got as many votes as they pretend he did, they can’t adjust strategy against real vote totals.

I mean it sucks to be stupid, but this is enforced idiocy. They KNOW their numbers were fake, therefore they KNOW comparisons between 2020 reported and 2024 reported are bogus. But they can’t use that information.

And if they choose to stick with the cheat numbers, they’ll never be able to deal with reality … so their election planning will be just as unreal as their border, spending, war, tax and economy plans.

Again: it sucks to be stupid. Or Democrat. But I repeat myself.

Share