SCOTUS just told Garland and his political flunky judges to pull their heads out of his ass in ref: J6

Now what?

Every person arrested should sue for $1M for false arrest Every person held, pre-trial, should sue for $1M/day (lost wages, emotional harm, separation from family, reputation damage, relevant bankruptcies, unpaid bills, legal costs, travel costs for family to attend DC kangaroo courts, etc.). Every person convicted should sue to vacate that conviction and $2M/day - see #2, above The families of those who committed suicide should sue DoJ, and Garland, individually, for $100M. If you can get $73M for coffee that’s too hot, $100M for the loss of a family member by malevolent judicial miscarriage is getting off cheap. The next AG should confiscate all property and assets of the malefactors, put into Guantanamo, uncharged (as they did with the J6 political prisoners) every one of the bastards involved in arresting, trying, convicting and imprisoning these Americans, along with the bitch who admitted in her daughter’s video that she is responsible for the lack of security in DC that day. Maybe in 100 years we can figure out the appropriate charges.

Not seeking retribution for this attack only ensures they will do it all again. Empathy has a place in society, but only in a civil society, and a civil society requires participants be trained to follow the rules, with consequences for those who refuse to do so - especially those in positions of authority from which they can wreak damage on the lives of others.

