What I’ve not seen today while surfing the web for the after-action reports of the (fully-intentional) suicide of the GOP are discussions about SCOTUS, nor were these discussion part of the campaign, which is unfortunate. While SCOTUS, alone, may not have swung votes, the idea of a “Red-Green Alliance” Court for a generation might have informed thinking voters, of whom we evidently have vanishingly few, of the disaster of giving away the Senate, no matter how badly the GOP establishment wanted to do so. But every little bit helps, right?

Two Justices are in their 70s, Thomas (74) and Alito (72). Sotomayor (68), the next-eldest, evidently has Type-2 diabetes and travels with a medical staff, so she’s probably not long for the bench (or this world), either. None of these three will be above-ground at the end of a two-term Red-Green president, ten years hence (nor probably even a one-termer in six years, if the GOP ever again decides to be serious). Roberts, though not a consistent adult, would be 77, so it may be that we’re looking at four new (and young) anti-liberty justices in the near-term…

The GOP giving-away the Senate means no chance for Trump to replace either of the conservatives in the time remaining in his term (if they could have been talked into not pulling an RBG), nor the self-styled “Wise Latina.”

If we lose the WH in 2028, it’s more than likely that each of these four will be replaced by a political hybrid of the Red Guards and jihad, the fast-growing Red/Greens, giving the Court a totalitarian, and anti-Constitutional, anti-Western-Civilization majority of 8:1 (for a very long time; the average age of the remaining Justices today being only 57), with the one being the squish Kavanagh (57), who likely will begin weeping when faced with that strong an opposing majority. ACB will just follow the wind, which will be coming strongly from the Far East, currently eddying around Brussels, Ottawa, Moscow….

However it shakes out, America loses. Not getting rid of Jumanji Jackson as an autopen appointment (and arguably the dumbest Justice in the history of SCOTUS) is the same mistake Trump is making in not reversing 100% of the autopen appointments (and EOs and laws) of DementiaJoe and Pocahontas. But Trump seems not particularly interested in accountability or consequences, or the usual suspects would be in prison now (Obama, Hillary, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Wray, McCabe, Haspel, Kelly, Slotkin, Swallwell, Schiff, ….) which only means the final consequences will be against Americans, as our enemy is not complacent about those violating its strictures, while our side goes on “recess” to avoid adult responsibilities, the entirely correct name for children at-play.

The Red Guard Jihadis immediately will find a case to come for our guns. Which will make us as vulnerable to illegal aliens, muslims, and bad government as are europeans, kiwis, ozzies, & canucks, and no one wants that.

I’d expect an increase in “cold dead hands” and “boating accident” memes, and stock in ammo companies as the adults arm-up. NO ONE is taking our guns other than from a pile of hot, empty brass.

Avoid the rush – buy more guns than you think you’ll need, buy them now, and as many thousand rounds of ammo for each to allow (at least) monthly range time, with conflict ammo in reserve.

You’ll probably need it.

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