I was fooling around looking at spending by FedGov that is not authorized under the enumerated powers – Article 1, Section 8, the “limits” the – superior – several states put on the – inferior - federal government, when creating it to do only specific, authorized things for the States; what we speak of when we discuss “a government of limited powers,” … and found Butler .

Background: Prior to 1937, it was not clear whether Congress could spend for whatever purpose it wished (so long as the “general welfare” was being served), or whether Congress could only spend in order to carry out one of the other enumerated powers listed in Article I, §8. But Butler Court held that no such limitation exists – the spending (and taxing) powers are themselves enumerated powers, so Congress may spend (or tax) to achieve the general welfare, even though no other enumerated power is being furthered.

My assumption – which may be mistaken - is that this (1936 holding) was perhaps an early SCOTUS white flag response to the upcoming (was it known yet? Had FDR alluded to it? I don’t know) threat by FDR(D), in 1937, to pack the Court because he wasn’t always getting his way (Democrats never change) – that resulted in one of the worst midterm party losses in history, in which Democrats lost 72 seats in the House in 1938…

It’d be nice if the Court that’s overturned Roe, Chevron, and may overturn Humphrey’s Executor.. and perhaps even Griggs … would take a look at Butler, which certainly seems to just throw out the enumerated powers entirely, and, thereby, the 10th Amendment, and any and all limits on the “limited” powers of the federal government….

