“Everybody knows” that saying the “N-word” is bad. Except when blacks say it, approximately 452,837 times per day. Each. In speech and song.

Yes, we now are censoring language by skin color. But that’s not the point.

Do other instances exist of “marginalized” people (no - not straight white men, the only truly “marginalized” people on Planet Earth; the pretend “marginalized” people, entitled, subsidized and rewarded beyond any sane imagining) acting in ways they demand everyone else see as appalling? Should we take them at their word, or at their voluntary actions, which, one assumes, are the true indicators of their feelings unhampered by taqiyya, lies, political correctness, or the AWFLs in HR?

One need not look far & wide for examples.

Blacks demand that one vote for the party of the Confederacy, KKK, lynching, Jim Crow, illegal aliens driving-down work opportunities and wages for blacks, or that voter “ain’t black…”

Women demand every policy be seen through the lens of “If it saves one child,” while celebrating “abortion” at birth and filicide by a woman who couldn’t control her emotions, so she murdered her kids. (We’ve already seen copycat filicide by other women and we’ve seen it before; Ms. Clancy is not a one-off…)

Women demand protection by men from predators while opening our borders and jail cells to ensure predators can walk the streets freely, simultaneously castigating men nonstop for being men.

Both blacks and women vote for the “multicultural” party (which is just shorthand for slavery & misogyny), supporting candidates whose ideology includes the enslavement of blacks, slave markets, FGM, women being outside only with a male escort from their family and wearing a big cloth trash bag everywhere they go, even in the water at the pool or the beach.

It’s not widely commented, but the true consequences of DEI are the magnification and proof of stereotypes, an increased focus on the behavior of those supposedly benefiting from it, the most entitled people in America: blacks and women.

And they are showing us that their actions don’t match their words.

If blacks continue voting for the party of Jim Crow & Islam & slavery, do they really dislike the back of the bus and slavery, or are they voting to bring it back? Because that’s exactly what their votes will ensure.

How can we tell? Easy: look at their actions.

If women continue voting for the party supporting lethal misogyny - Islam - do they really want the rights and freedoms they have only within Western Civilization, or are they voting “to be put in their place” and ordered, on pain of death, to STFU?

How can we tell? Easy: look at their actions.

Both cohorts also are moving toward the communists of the DSA, voting for poverty, starvation, bread lines and totalitarianism: No Kings…

And women seem to be all-in on the erasure of women. Just ask Sophie Cunningham….

If Western Civilization, and the rights, freedom, liberties, and prosperity that exist only here are to survive, if women’s rights, security, liberty, the freedom to play sports, and to walk down the street unmolested are to exist, if blacks want to not be “put back in chains,” perhaps it’s time to re-think the whole “universal suffrage” idea.

Because those most-demanding of it are voting against their freedoms, rights and liberties.

Their words may demand these rights, but their actions reject them.

Normally one looks to actions rather than words to understand what people really believe.

What do blacks & women really want? It would be rather patriarchal to insist that they don’t really want what they’re voting for, would it not?

If Western Civ wants women and blacks to be truly safe and free, it may well be that they must be denied suffrage.

Can one look at their actions and conclude otherwise?

Share