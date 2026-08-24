In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
15h

We here in the US tend to believe in utopia. That all men are created equal (we are) does not equate to all men will act equally. We continuously hear of the prejudice, or supposed lack of true opportunity for anyone not born a white male. No one worries that the truth is 180 degrees out of phase with popular belief. The only place on earth where POCs, women, and minorities get a fair shake is the west, especially the US. What's required to take advantage of the available benefits is to take responsibility for your own life, obey the law, and realize that your outcome is probably more your own fault than anyone else's. There have been minorities here since before the revolution, and they worked, obeyed the law, had families, and became Americans. It's only by not assimilating (and that goes for immigrants and native born who live in a competing culture) that you are an outlier. If you fall for the "everybody hates me" line, you're doomed to be that person. You cannot preach responsibility and not practice it, and don't tell me it's the government's fault, because having a service available does not mean you must accept it as a life-long provision. The safety net is supposed to protect you from a fall, not become your new home.

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