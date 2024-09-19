“Draining the Swamp” means applying the law and the Constitution – the “Supreme law of the Land.” If, as Pelosi and Schumer and others insist, “No one is above the law,” then demanding the application of law must be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, it is not. This, ignoring the enumerated powers, and making the Oath of Office (a discussion for a later post) strictly ceremonial (unenforced) are our three biggest problems; these – are – The Swamp.

Our current immigration law was written by Ted Kennedy, the “liberal lion of the Senate.” Unlike the DREAM Act, or DACA, America’s immigration law was passed via Constitutional democratic processes. Our Representatives and Senators – those we entrust with putting into law what – and only what – We the People want, have rejected DREAM, multiple times for the simple reason that WE don’t want it.

The first version of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act was introduced in 2001. In part because of the publicity around that bill, young undocumented immigrants have been referred to as “Dreamers.” Over the past 20 years, at least 20 versions of the Dream Act have been introduced in Congress. While the various versions of the bill have contained some key differences, they all would have provided a pathway to legal status for undocumented people who came to this country as children. Some versions of the Dream Act have garnered as many as 48 cosponsors in the U.S. Senate and 205 in the House of Representatives. However, despite bipartisan support for each iteration of the bill, none have become law.

DREAM was rejected – over 20 times and across more than 20 years – by the democratic processes Democrats today demand they must “save.”

Not getting his pro-illegal-immigration act into law via democratic processes, Obama decided he could completely bypass the law and the Constitution and unilaterally change our immigration law, via DACA, on his own with “a pen and a phone.” This is the act of a dictator, not the act of someone at all interested in “saving democracy.”

DACA was created, following the democratic rejection of DREAM, via an Obama Executive Order, rejecting the first line of the Constitution,

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.

DACA simply is an illegitimately made “law” that has been declared illegal by multiple courts multiple times.

Somehow, Obama was “above the law,” as the officeholder with the primary responsibility to enforce the law

[H]e shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

This has not stopped democratic Democrat pols from demanding this illegal and unconstitutional “law” be implemented and obeyed.

If the current immigration law requires that we deport all illegal aliens (it does), and if no one is “above the law,” and, if the majority of citizens in our self-governing republic say “throw them out” (they do), the only – ONLY – legitimate course for the federal government is to follow the law… and THROW THEM OUT.

No part of the Constitution provides the president – any president – with the authority to dictate law.

As t the nonsense of “prosecutorial discretion,” allowing the federal government not to prosecute? Close the border, refuse entry, immediately throw-back any illegals making it across - no food,water, shelter - just manhandle them back to the border and push them back across, and no prosecution is required.

The Founders were sure, by establishing competing branches of government, that each branch would jealously guard their prerogative. They were wrong. Congress must regain its Constitutional role as sole lawmakers and reject – instantly – any and all encroachments on their Constitutional responsibility.

As to enforcement, violators must feel the weight of the law. When Brennan, Clapper, Lerner, Hillary, etc., are arrested, charged, prosecuted and jailed for perjury, and when all illegal aliens are arrested and deported, the People will know that the Rule of Law is back.

Until then we seem to be agreeing that living under a mild dictatorship – though neither the families of those murdered by illegal aliens, nor the J6 political prisoners would call it “mild” – is OK with us.

It is not.

