Just so we’re all clear;

1. Ukraine is using US ATACMS missiles to strike into Russian territory.

2. Ukraine pushed into Kursk (Russian territory) to capture a Russian nuclear power plant. Probably as a bargaining chip. This attack has not succeeded. As this stupid GAE war continues grinding down, Zelenskyy will need that chip more and more.

3. If Ukraine uses American missiles to destroy that plant, it will be America that created the largest nuclear disaster in history - inside Russia.

Did America vote for this? Nope.

Is the “Joe Biden” administration TOTALLY out of control? Yep.