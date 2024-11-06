Lost in the various discussions, platitudes, excuses and rationales for Trump’s win and Harris’ loss is why it happened.

Unbeknownst to the media, the elites, the Democrat and Republican party bigwigs… the voters did exactly as the media asked and chose to “save democracy.” OK, yeah, that’s shorthand, and what was saved was our democratic republic, but the point is the same.

Self government – whatever style and name – is based on the rule of law. The people elect representatives to make and enforce law, to govern ourselves rather than have someone rule over us. The refusal by the worst elites in history to govern under our law, but to instead rule under their wishes, created a wave that overthrew the political establishment.

It is as simple as that. No more. No less.

If one cannot count on the law, one does not live in a democratic republic or democracy; there is no “self” in their government. One lives in a totalitarian state in which the rule of man – by “a pen and a phone” is allowed to supersede the law.

Americans believe in the rule of law, have a centuries-long, proven methodology to enact, update, change and repeal our laws. And they are our laws.

By acting as dictators in every sphere from race relations to income redistribution to the economy, sports and education, the bipartisan elites ignored and rejected the law.

And we got tired of it.

So we elected Trump – again – to return the Rule of Law to our country. Not their country – our country.

The law says illegal aliens are illegal, are not allowed to be a drain on the public fisc and must be deported.

The establishment ignored the law.

The law says that women’s sports are for women, and the women’s spaces are not to be invaded by men.

The establishment ignored the law.

The law says that foreign aid has no foundation in the Constitution – the “Supreme Law of the Land.”

The establishment ignored the law, sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine. This was bad enough, but when Helene wrought destruction across its path and Americans found the cupboard bare because that cupboard had been emptied for a foreign nation… was – and is – inexcusable. And illegal.

The law says the illegal drugs are illegal.

The establishment ignored the law and created “safe spaces” for druggies to inject, camp, harass others, dirty our streets and places of business… and die.

The law (Roe) says that abortion can be proscribed by states after “quickening.”

The establishment ignored the law. So the issue was returned to the States – which is exactly what the Constitution demands in the Tenth Amendment: The law.

The Constitution says that the feds only have specific, enumerated powers.

The establishment ignored the law.

The law says that Americans have the right to peaceably assemble.

The establishment ignored the law with the covid hoax.

The law says that the drugs we take must be safe.

The establishment ignored the law.

The law says only Congress can declare war.

The establishment ignored the law.

If you’ve sensed a trend here, you are beginning to understand what just happened.

It wasn’t electing “Hitler;” it had nothing to do with race or sex.

It’s the law.

It’s what Americans expect and have fought and died for for generations. I dislike the overuse of the word, but it is what we – and our children and theirs – deserve.

The law.

If Trump is to succeed, he will need to return America to the rule of law.

Which brings us to the next major task Trump must perform if he wants to succeed at the job for which we hired him: Enforcing those laws.

This nonsense about being “kind” and not going scorched earth on those who nearly brought America to its knees is just that: nonsense. If people are not arrested, tried and punished to the full extent of… the law… then the law has no meaning and we are right back where we started in 2008: “Fundamentally transform[ing]” the nation from law to dictatorship.

As we demonstrated on the international stage for decades during the Cold War… deterrence works. But only if it is believable. The only way back to the rule of law is to start right now with deterrence – by showing the law and punishment are believable. Malefactors must be brought to justice and the full weight on the law placed onto their shoulders. They are adults who chose the path they took. It was the wrong path; it was an illegal path; it was in violation of the law.

They MUST pay for their transgressions... to the fullest extent of the law.

That is what we voted for yesterday. That is what we expect. That is what America is about: The Law.

Mayorkas MUST be tried for treason.

The “51 Intelligence professionals” MUST be tried for treason.

Every government sender of an email to Twitter or Facebook to censor Americans’ speech MUST be tried for violating the law

Every political prisoner, from J6 to WikiLeaks MUST be freed, and those who imprisoned them and denied them their Constitutional right to a speedy trial MUST be tried and punished.

The instigators of J6 – Pelosi, Bowser, Milley, Wray, Comey… must be tried for insurrection – for it was they who disobeyed the CINC, who refused the enforcement of… the law… who gamed the system with so many feds in the crowd that the FBI requires an audit to tell us how many... who conducted the insurrection against self-government.

Milley, who bragged about calling our primary geopolitical adversary to let them know he’d warn them of any actions of his Commander-In-Chief MUST be tried for treason.

Clapper, Brennan, Hillary MUST be tried for perjury.

Hilary Clinton MUST be prosecuted for her illegal server.

The DNC and Clinton Global MUST be RICO’d with harsh punishments doled out as necessary.

Every airline and bus-line executive accomplice to the federal government who put illegal aliens onto their airplanes or buses to transport into and within America MUST be tried for breaking our laws. No “I was following orders” nonsense, for that was rejected as a defense when real NAZIs were in the dock 80 years ago. It cannot be allowed to work now unless we want a return to the swamp and the bipartisan elites-driven destruction of America.

We MUST enforce THE LAW.

We the people are the sovereigns around here. The government works for us. Through our representatives we create and enforce the law.

If those we elected refuse to do so, we will replace them.

That is what happened on 5 Nov, and why.

Now those with whom we replaced the lawless MUST enforce the law.

Or we will replace them.

It is OUR country.

Now that we have finally begun to act like it, we must continue to do so.

