In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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J. Duncan Berry's avatar
J. Duncan Berry
1d

I say, apply the rule to judges that judges apply to bartenders: if you’re judgment results in property damage or damages to the lives of others, you will be held legally responsible for the consequences of your actions.

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
1d

Judges freeing dangerous criminals to continue their nefarious activities should be held personally accountable for any future crimes committed by these vicious, uncivilized individuals. It would require an act of Congress but, as we know, that’s wishful thinking.

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