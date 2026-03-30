This is the type of thing that we should find completely unacceptable. And do something about.

Some thug murdered an 84-yo man in San Francisco and got off with probation.

Which is absurd. The murder was in broad daylight and captured on video.

From any objective standpoint, the entire trial was a waste of time and tax dollars. Did he do it? Yup - on camera. Is the victim dead? As dead as the rule of law in Democrat precincts, particularly when a female judge prioritizes her empathy over the law, the victims, the safety of her community, and her taxpayer-funded responsibility.

The judge decided, all on her own, with nothing in the law supporting her, no carve-out for empathy, that prison would have a “poor impact” on the poor murdering thug. The killer is “from a broken family, parents fighting,” you see….

So what?

When he kills someone else, having gotten-away with this murder, will the same judge use the same reasoning to let him off then? If not, why not? Does she not believe in her reasoning? Then why let this piece of crap free now – instead of executing him as the law allows, and which WILL make the community safer? When some other thug learns of this idiocy, realizes he, too, is from a broken home, and murders another productive citizen, then what?

This judge is begging for this to happen.

The entire prison-is-bad argument lacks any contact with reality to begin with. What does prison provide inmates? Three squares, a bed out of the rain, heating in winter and air conditioning in summer, basic safety and security, medical & dental care, a library, television, a gym, and a playground to jog and shoot hoops. Does the average street hoodlum have any of this? No.

And though prisoner-on-prisoner violence is not rare, these thugs don’t have to worry about rounding a corner into the muzzle of a 9mm held by some other thug with a different color bandana.

Prison life is a step-up from the street. A BIG one. This judge would have done this murderer a favor by putting him in prison where he belongs; her empathy is misplaced. She just too stupid to realize this.

If this judge had any connection to reality – at all – she’d realize this and send him, away, as the law – and the safety of her community – require. Or just execute him, which the law also allows, ensuring safer streets. Faster-Better-Cheaper, less recidivism.

What is the average annual cost for an inmate in state prison (2023)?

Spending per prisoner varies more than tenfold across states, from just under $20,000 in Mississippi to $284,976 in Massachusetts, more than double that of any other state. Median state spending was $60,989 per prisoner for the year.

Maybe you can think of better ways to spend tax dollars than giving freedom or taxpayer funded high life, instead of the needle, to murderers…?

What to do about it

I’ve noted this before, and likely will note it again, as long as these ridiculous judges hand down these inconceivably stupid sentences:

We are a self-governing country and these people merely are our hirelings.

WE are the sovereigns in America. WE hire legislators to write laws WE want, assign sentences WE demand. WE hire cops to catch bad guys. WE hire judges to apply the law – not their opinions, the law – to put these thugs away or in the ground. It’s OUR country.

WE hire these people and delegate to them the authority they carry to do the job for which we hire them.

It is OUR responsibility to ensure the safety of ourselves and our fellow citizens. Responsibility cannot be delegated. If the hirelings to whom we delegate authority refuse that authority, the responsibility for a safe community remains ours.

This is THE DEFINITION of self-government.

If some hireling judge wants to turn-loose some murderer back onto our streets, she is acting AGAINST the will of the people, AGAINST what WE hire and pay her to do, AGAINST The Rule of Law.

She has rejected the authority delegated to her. The responsibility to remove bad guys and keep our streets safe remains with WE THE PEOPLE – it’s OUR government – to execute the law this hireling has refused.

These judges are out of control. They somehow think that they are above the law – OUR law.

They are NOT.

Those paying attention have recently seen a man at an airport shooting the thug who murdered his son, a man not being prosecuted for beating to death the man who raped his daughter.

These – ALL – are acts of citizens taking the responsibility to enforce the law when our hirelings refuse to do so. ALL of these acts are both reasonable and the sign of mature citizens acting to protect their communities when our hirelings fail.

These things don’t happen when the citizens trust the system. As this judge in San Francisco demonstrates, we are right to not trust the system.

Some may call this “vigilantism.” They are wrong.

This is self-government when OUR hirelings refuse their delegated authority, thereby requiring the citizen to act on his or her responsibility to keep their communities and their families safe.

Our hireling judges putting their opinions above OUR laws are doing their level best to ensure more of this.

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