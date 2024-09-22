With the nomination for the presidency of Vice President Kamala Harris, and her need to get African-American voters back on the Democrat plantation, we are hearing and will continue to hear too much about the issue of “reparations.”

Let’s not rehash common arguments of “who-whom.” Do the descendants of black slave owners pay “reparations” to the descendants of the slaves they owned? Do the descendants of slaves pay reparations to the descendants of black slave owners? Do the descendants of whites who died fighting in the Civil War to end slavery pay “reparations” to the descendants of black slave owners who benefitted from slavery? Do whites who immigrated to America after the Civil War pay reparations to blacks who did, as well? How many drops of blood are necessary to qualify?

These are not relevant.

As long as “reparations” are in the common discourse, let’s look, instead, at issues that seem to be omitted from mainstream discussion: The political ideology of those demanding what is basically Danegeld, which should be updated to “BLMgeld,” and what made the “Middle Passage” more feature than bug for the descendants of those brought to the Americas.

Ideology

Political and religious ideologies in America differ. However,

Today, black people (not including those of Hispanic descent or mixed race) make up 20% of the country’s overall Muslim population, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey.

How many Americans is that?

…based on our own survey and demographic research, as well as outside sources, Pew Research Center estimates that there were about 3.45 million Muslims of all ages living in the U.S. in 2017, and that Muslims made up about 1.1% of the total U.S. population.

This calculates to about 700,000 African-American Muslims.

Further, those voting for today’s Democrat party vote for what only can legitimately be described as authoritarianism. This authoritarian streak is what caused RFK Jr, and Tulsi Gabbard, and others, to leave that party. Those voting for Barack Obama voted for Totalitarianism, for no other description of “governing” by “a pen and a phone” is accurate. In either case, these voters support a politics of enslavement, for the people living under authoritarian and totalitarian systems are by any definition slaves of the state.

Forty percent of non-white voters vote Democrat.

Why is this relevant to the discussion of reparations for slavery?

The rationale behind “reparations” is that the descendants of slaves, because slavery was so bad, must be paid for the suffering of their forebears being forced into it. If, however, 700,000 African-Americans belong to a religion that not only still supports slavery, but sells human beings into slavery, their participation indicates that they not only don’t reject slavery, but actively and ideologically support it. The forty percent of non-whites voting for today’s authoritarian Democratic Democrat party also support enslavement, by definition.

No reparations for this 700,000-strong Muslim cohort, or for any African-American voting Democrat. Given their ideological support of slavery, I’m sure they’d be embarrassed by the offer and reject it out-of-hand.

Or they do not have the courage of their convictions, and so must be ignored.

Feature or Bug?

Pre-Contact sub-Saharan Africans – the cohort enslaved by other Africans and then sold to Muslim slave traders for transit to the New World – were a Stone Age / early Iron Age cohort. Rural Africa today remains the same.

The descendants of slaves in America live in the First World and participate fully in modernity. If a price is to be put on slavery, what is the price to be put on the below?

· Literacy and Education

· Refrigeration

· Mechanized transport – planes, ships, trains, automobiles, trucks

· Supply of and grids for electricity, water, natural gas, sewage

· Transportation infrastructure – roads, bridges, tunnels, air and sea ports…

· Electrical appliances

· Beyond-visual-range image distribution

· Beyond-aural-range audio distribution

· Electronics and electronic devices – computers, cell phones, calculators, radios…

· Modern metallurgy

· Modern food supplies, transport, safety, cleanliness

· Modern healthcare, hospitals, surgery, medicine

· Building codes ensuring homes don’t collapse

· The concept of money

· A standard workday

· Insurance

The fact of the matter is this: Absent slavery, African- American s still would be living in Africa under neolithic living standards. None of modernity would be available to them. If slavery has a price to be paid to the descendants, then modernity reached by those descendants because of slavery… must have a price, as well.

Once those demanding “reparations” have paid the bill for modernity, perhaps a discussion on “reparations” would be in order. But until the bill is paid for what the descendants have, any downstream invoices for what their forebears experienced… are premature.

A Third Way

A third method exists to provide compensation for those demanding it.

In 2008, Christopher Buckley wrote the novel Boomsday. The plot line is this: Providing Social Security for the Baby Boomers will break the federal bank (Magical Monetary Theory had yet to be hallucinated), so the federal government would contract with each Boomer to pay their estate $1M ($1.5M today) as a federal budget-saver if said Boomer killed themselves prior to qualifying for Social Security. (Covid and the jab were non-contractual/involuntary ways used by the government to deal with this same budget problem.)

Extend that thesis as a method for dealing with the BLMGeld problem: Contract with each descendant of a slave for the amount he or she (and any family members) would receive in all federal benefits over a defined time period (one year? more?), and a one-way ticket to the West African nation of Liberia, the region of Africa from which nearly all of their forebears departed, predicated on revocation of American citizenship and no further demands on the American people.

Who knows? Some enterprising takers could build up a pretty good hospitality trade on the beautiful beaches of that coastal country.

The descendants of slaves wouldn’t have to be worry any more about “white fragility” and “anti-whiteness” or “white privilege.” They’d get a big check to defray start-up costs in their new homeland, and an opportunity to return to their ancestral continent to re-start their generationally-interrupted lives and adventures.

Or we can all just get along…

Or, we can all just get along, and all Americans can listen to what the character played by Mr. Sidney Poitier said to his father in the 1967 classic, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

“But you think of yourself as a Colored man. I think of myself … as a man.”

It is not reparations or bills for modernity or Affirmative Action or DEI that will end racism. Each of these only magnify a problem that has no place in America. It is the recognition of the truth of that line in a long-ago movie.

Only then will this absurd racism - from both sides - end.

Share