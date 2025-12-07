Tiring of the ongoing nonsense of “reparations,” my normal response to these entitled ignoramuses (ignoramii?) is to say – “Fine, you pay us for modernity, we’ll pay you for something you never were.”

Maybe then all this whining and looting and shooting and assaulting and raping and animalistic behavior will go away (LOL), because we don’t need to live like this or like this or like this.

After all, if one looks at sub-Saharan Africa today, one sees a Stone Age culture with a few old shirts and shoes donated by the West. I guess one could say “culturally appropriated” rather than “donated,” as the cloth is machine-woven and the shoes have vulcanized rubber, both products of modernity, but I digress…

Asking Grok “In 2025 dollars, what was the cost of inventing the modern world, including R&D spending over time?” returns the below answer as its conclusion:

Overall, the estimated total cost is approximately $1.2 quadrillion in 2025 dollars. This is a rough approximation, as “modern world” has no precise start date (e.g., Industrial Revolution onward), and data before 1960 relies on reconstructions like the Maddison Project. Alternative estimates might range from $900 trillion to $1.5 quadrillion depending on assumptions about GFCF/GDP ratios, inflation adjustments, and R&D overlap.

If we use that $1.2 quadrillion ($1,200,000,000,000,000 for those in Portland) spread evenly across the global population of White people of approx. 900 million, for two reasons – with vanishingly few exceptions, only Whites invented anything in use in the modern world, and, it is from Whites that African-Americans are demanding “reparations” - we get a per-capita (White) spend for modernity of $1,333,333.

The median demand for “reparations” from people who never owned slaves to people who never were slaves, is about $400,000. Each.

Subtracting, then, White people moved sub-Saharan Africans living in the Stone Age, into a modernity that cost each of us $1.3M; Blacks demand $400K.

I’d be happy to pay Blacks $400K. Each. After they pay us $1.3M. Each.

Historical reasonability. We gave them modernity; they want to be paid for having been moved into it.

Fair’s fair, right?