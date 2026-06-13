Overturning an overweening and corrupt authoritarian establishment has been done before.

Reading this, it occurs that a new Martin Luther is needed. All the pieces are in place.

Consider: An authoritarian globalist belief cult demanding on pain of death or cancellation that we believe in and follow their anti-liberty woke idiocy? And/or their muslim anti-civilization nonsense.

Then: The Spanish Inquisition

Now: The Woke Inquisition.

Consider: what, exactly, our woke “leadership” is doing. Is there really a difference between Woke and Islam ...?

Then: Censoring ideas and killing unbelievers.

Now: Censoring ideas and killing unbelievers.

Consider: Belfast and the Islam being jammed down the throats of the locals, literally on pain of death or rape in the streets...

Then: The Catholic Church

Now: The Woke Church

A new mass-media bringing to the masses the corruption of the elites.

Then: the printing press and vernacular translations of the Bible showing The People the lies and corruption of the elites.

Now: The internet showing The People the lies and corruption of the elites.

Consider: A rising tide of dissatisfaction with our elites.

Then: 99 theses nailed to a church door.

Now: Belfast.

A charismatic man standing-up to the religious True Believers, bringers of corruption, censorship, cancellation, the destruction of human value and liberty.

Then: Martin Luther

Now: Trump, Milei, Bukele, Weidel, Farage.

We are at a turning point in history arguably as important as the Reformation, perhaps more so, for regaining what one has lost often is more difficult than first gaining it...

Will we buy our indulgences via HR? Re-education DEI sessions? Acceptance of authoritarian masters denying us free will? Accepting ever-more censorship by hirelings we elected to protect, not to destroy, our liberty?

... or will we, as in days of olde, nail our demands to the church door, take the ostracism, rise up, overthrow the bastards and ensure Liberty prevails?

Do we lose the kingdom of freedom for want of a nail?

Or do we hammer-home a liberty we WILL NOT ALLOW them to take from us?

Share