In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

Freedom is natural to man. Society places restrictions on man to insure the ability to co-exist with those who may not believe all the things it does. That reduction of freedom is the price of civilization. That price differs according to the location, but there's always a price.

When a group chooses to enter a society they are forced to make a decision - do they conform to the society or do they change it to their liking? We, the society choose for them to conform so as to maintain our chosen society, as do many immigrants. Those who enter with the thought of changing us to them must be quickly and aggressively identified, detained, charged and deported. Our Constitution does not allow for non-believers to make any rules that defy it, and it's our job to insure that anyone who does defy our Constitution, our laws, our society is punished severely for doing so.

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