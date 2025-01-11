In This Dimension

In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Jan 12

What’s really amazing is that Democrats took the Golden State of California and turned it into Venezuela 2.0.

Jack Sotallaro
Jan 11

Government is best when it's smallest and far away. Regulations are interruptions, not features. A system that needs massive regulations may just as well call themselves communists, because that's what they are. California has left God for the god of woke. They no longer practice good forest management, instead going for "natural" when what they need is "managed and sustainable" forests that don't have the underbrush that explodes every time a spark comes near it.

The people of California are to blame, unfortunately, as they elect the trolls who bring these useless systems with them. LA is more interested in equity than safety. Until that changes, they should be prime candidates for a federal takeover to manage their recovery.

