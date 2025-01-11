Always entertaining listening to polidoits(D) like this dumb broad LA County Supervisor at (yet another) TV presser earnestly promising to cut red tape as rebuilding gets going “to make government a help rather than an obstacle…”

Irony alert. WTF?

Why isn’t she ALWAYS working on that?

Is it OK for government to be an obstacle except when the city burns down? Evidently.

Why is home building prohibitively expensive in CA? This is why.

If the goals driving red tape aren’t critical now, why are they critical every other day? And if they’re critical every other day, why aren’t they now? Maybe these regs exist only to drive government employment..?

Are these ridiculous regulations we evidently can forego just like “non-essential” government workers when we (not often enough) shut down the Feds?

Should people who want to build a home in CA first start a few fires to get government out of there way?

#Morons

