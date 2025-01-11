Always entertaining listening to polidoits(D) like this dumb broad LA County Supervisor at (yet another) TV presser earnestly promising to cut red tape as rebuilding gets going “to make government a help rather than an obstacle…”
Irony alert. WTF?
Why isn’t she ALWAYS working on that?
Is it OK for government to be an obstacle except when the city burns down? Evidently.
Why is home building prohibitively expensive in CA? This is why.
If the goals driving red tape aren’t critical now, why are they critical every other day? And if they’re critical every other day, why aren’t they now? Maybe these regs exist only to drive government employment..?
Are these ridiculous regulations we evidently can forego just like “non-essential” government workers when we (not often enough) shut down the Feds?
Should people who want to build a home in CA first start a few fires to get government out of there way?
#Morons
What’s really amazing is that Democrats took the Golden State of California and turned it into Venezuela 2.0.
Government is best when it's smallest and far away. Regulations are interruptions, not features. A system that needs massive regulations may just as well call themselves communists, because that's what they are. California has left God for the god of woke. They no longer practice good forest management, instead going for "natural" when what they need is "managed and sustainable" forests that don't have the underbrush that explodes every time a spark comes near it.
The people of California are to blame, unfortunately, as they elect the trolls who bring these useless systems with them. LA is more interested in equity than safety. Until that changes, they should be prime candidates for a federal takeover to manage their recovery.