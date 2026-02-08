Then...

7/1/1862

Lincoln signs the Pacific Railway Act, authorizing the Central Pacific to build a California line east from Sacramento and establishing the Union Pacific Railroad Company with a mandate to build west from the Missouri River.

May 10, 1869

The first transcontinental railroad is officially completed, as the Union Pacific and Central Pacific lines join some 1,700 miles of track connecting to the eastern networks.

In fewer than seven years from the administrative go-ahead, and interrupted by the Civil War, two American companies, the Central Pacific building east from Sacramento, the Union Pacific building west from St Louis, laid about 1,700 mi of track, linking California to the eastern states.

The estimated cost was $100M ($2.4B - 2026 dollars).

Now…

2008

California voters authorize funding of “high speed rail.”

2/5/2026

Overpass construction catches fire... because of course it does.

In 18 years, two-and-a-half times longer than building 1,700 miles of railroad across the continent, during a war, California hasn’t laid ONE mile of high-speed (200mph advertised) rail.

The currently-estimated cost of this nonsense is $135B, up from the $9.95B voters approved – hey, that’s only 13 times more than the voters approved, and 56 times the cost of crossing the continent, so what’s the problem? It will go higher if anyone is dumb enough to let Grueseom Newsome continue grifting on it.

The first cities linked by Gov Hairgel’s choo choo? Merced, where nobody lives, and Bakersfield, full of oil field roustabouts, farmers and cowboys, workers who go to work in pickups, tractors and horseback. (Full disclosure: I once worked on a small family ranch in the mountains NE of Bakersfield.) Not your basic high-speed-rail customers.

Question: where did the billions - tens of billions - of dollars already spent ....... go?

Question: how many idiots in America will vote for the clown who is masterminding this grift … for president?

