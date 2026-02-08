In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Can someone in government spell "audit?" It seems very little return on investment is realized on this project. Cut it off now, I say. Investigate and prosecute anyone who mishandled these funds. Put Governor Brylcream in the spotlight and keep him there till the audit's done.

Reply
Share
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
2h

Every blue state is deeply involved in fraud, waste and abuse that funds their ballot harvesting and election rigging programs.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture