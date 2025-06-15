If you’re “for Democracy,” why are you against the president who massively won the election?

If you’re FOR the law, why are you protesting its enforcement?

If you believe “No one is above the law,” why are you against enforcing the immigration laws? Why are you against arresting judges and legislators breaking it? (Did you support Nixon during Watergate?)

If you’re “on stolen land,” why are you still here?

If you’re “pro-woman,” why are you erasing them with “trans?”

If you’re “pro-woman,” what’s your justification for supporting the violently misogynistic Islam?

If you are a “multiculturalist,” why do you get upset when other cultures act differently - like, say, beating women to death for showing her hair or throwing gays off a rooftop for being gay? (Do you just not understand the prefix “multi?”)

If you’re “pro-education,” what’s your justification for supporting teacher unions?

If you’re “anti-hate,” why are you protesting everyone in disagreement with you?

If “Tolerance Lives Here,” why are you the most intolerant people in Western Civilization?

If you believe in “if it saves just one child,” why are you aborting them, mal-educating them, ensuring a poor economy for their parents, and doing everything you can to limit their education, freedom, liberty and prosperous future?

If you’re against America, why don’t you leave?

If you support some foreign country, why don’t you live there?

If you’re “pro-environment,” why are the aftermaths of your protests always such huge piles of trash?

If you actually believe in the climate hoax and want “Net Zero,” why are you burning up so much stuff and putting so much carbon into the atmosphere?

If you love the wilderness, why are you destroying so much of it for the unicorns of solar & wind farms?

If you hate Western Civilization, why are you using what we built?

If you hate whites, why are you using what we invented?

If you hate men, why do you demand our protection?

If you hate Christianity and the Bible, why are you constantly using them to tell the adults we are “immoral;” where do you think your measures of morality came from?

If you Democrat women hate men, why don’t you go create some matriarchy on unused land and have constant “mean girls” fights with each other? You have a few female Democrat billionaires - go buy some land, farm your own food, run your own power plants, build your own roads, water, electrical, and sewer grids, and get away from the men – we’ll all be happier.

In summary, why don’t you try reason? You might be happier.

Why don’t you make the entire planet happier and S.T.F U.?

