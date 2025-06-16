An unrecognized problem is created by the idiots blocking cars: Once you stop, they are, at minimum, delaying your travel. Perhaps you were taking your kid or spouse or parent to the Emergency Room (exacerbating whatever it was that caused you to head to the ER), perhaps you were going to work or had a train or a flight to catch… Whatever the excuse of the protestor, it is likely they are going to damage your car. And, at most, there’s always Reginald Denny…

Skipping the issues of not getting to the ER, work, or the airport, your now-damaged or destroyed car costs money to fix or replace. Even if insurance covers part of the damage, you’ve got a deductible.

Some adults are beginning to deal properly with the situation via policies that may (or may not) deter these morons.

Here’s the problem, and it’s not a few bucks or even a few hundred or a few thousand. We all can make more money. The road-blockers will yammer that the health and welfare of the protestor is more important than money, and it is this with which I disagree.

It costs time to make that money. Time is both our most valuable resource and the only resource no one can make more of. By damaging or destroying a car – an action not protected by the First Amendment – these idiots are robbing everyone blocked of irreplaceable time.

These idiots are robbing drivers and passengers - and anyone awaiting their arrival - of their time. Why? Because they didn’t get their way, don’t like the results of an election, or dislike a legally, democratically-passed law, often while chanting “No one is above the law,” or “Save Democracy” or some other slogan in which they obviously don’t believe.

They do this because these rioters are entitled, stupid, ignorant and spoiled. Being stupid is a problem too often overlooked in society.

These idiots standing in the road are yet another proof (as if any more were needed) of the truth of the observation of P. J. O’Rourke, regarding liberals:

At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child — miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless. Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats

This woman stood in the road and counted on, not just the “kindness of strangers,” but the kindness of a stranger trying to go somewhere for a purpose of which she was unaware, but willing and eager to obstruct. She got run over. Her choice.

Actions have consequences; if you’re going to stand in the road, the consequence likely will include getting run over.

Running her over, in fact, is a societal “good.” The more of these idiots that get run over, the sooner this form of completely illegal protest will stop, our time will stop being stolen by layabouts, and we’ll be able to get to the ER, work, train station or airport. They’ll decide not to commit self-injury, or they’ll run out of road-blockers. Either way, it will be a benefit to society.

She’s an adult. She has agency. She made her decision. She’ll have to deal with the consequences of that decision.

This was not “free speech,” to which she had every right. It was an idiot adult whose speech wasn’t getting sufficient traction to cause others to alter their behavior. So she stood in front of a car (not speech), tried to force the driver to stop (not speech), and became traction. Ka-bump ka-bump.

