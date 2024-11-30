Dems can’t copy Rogan. He lives in a universe of give & take, of non-directed, open discourse, of reality.

None of these are available or amenable to progs; progs are at war with open discourse, non-directed speech & thought, with reality itself.

This is why they’ve never succeeded on talk radio, and why they’ll never succeed in Rogan’s space. Can’t happen.

The tools yammering about Harris’ “failure” to go on Rogan are true idiots. Had she done so? She’d have lost bigger than she did.

Rogan isn’t about a style of interview; it’s about honest give & take. Progs think Rogan provides style points - and they want some, especially with his audience, when in fact he provides a journey into reality for three hours…

Dem consultants whining that she didn’t go on Rogan are so out of touch they fail to grasp this fundamental issue.

Rogan is about “blocking and tackling,” and progs don’t even know there’s a game on.

Remember Harris’ teleprompter freeze? Run that for three hours and that’s Ms. Word Salad “I can’t think of a single thing” on Rogan. To imagine a Pelosi or McConnell on Rogan would be a parlor game

I’ve noted before that McLuhan no longer is correct, that now it is the messenger that is the message, as entire swaths of the public reject anything from Tucker or other cons JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE THE MESSENGER, regardless of the veracity of their message. Just as we adults have begun rejecting anything from the NYT, WaPo, BigAg, BigFood or the Pharmafia…

But with Rogan - we’re back to “the medium is the message,” and progs cannot survive today’s media as it continues to displaces legacy fake news.

Today’s no-longer-alt media is too real for progs. That’s why governments want to censor it; it’s pulled-back the curtain for all to see the little Macron or Trudeau or von der Leyen begging to be paid no attention as they try to regain their dishonest and covert manipulation of our world.

This will be the real impact of the internet - and it only is beginning to mature… 30+ years after Mosaic, Netscape, AOL…

