I’m intrigued by this idiot Senator(D) who flew off to El Sal for happy hour drinks, handholding, and looking deep into the eyes of a murderer, hoping to become his bff & invite him back to the USA. And by the voters he represents…

“Murderer?” That’s my understanding of the initiation process for MS13. So. Yeah.

It will be interesting to see the midterms as Ds focus so heavily in support of illegality, murder, rape and gangbangers. Will their voters go along with this pro-violent-crime party?

Probably.

Why?

When LBJ got the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed (with a larger majority of R than D votes), he (in)famously said, “we’ll have the ni#%ers voting for us for a hundred years.”

Abortion fills the same place in today’s D party. First, a D court inventing Roe, then, second, having an R president & Court decide Dobbs & put abortion in a constitutional context. (Abortion is not among the enumerated powers so it’s never been constitutional for the federal government - including SCOTUS - to legislate or rule on it; it’s always been a Tenth Amendment issue, which is what Dobbs held).

Simply, the D party will “have the women voting for us for a hundred years…”

If you want to know why the left keeps going farther and crazier left, from the entire trans idiocy, to the ever-more-totalitarian climate hoax, to praising murderers, rapists and gangbangers as their marquee idols… it’s because women voters - obviously - are happy to sacrifice their safety and lives, and the safety and lives of their children and our society, on the altar of abortion.

Democrat party leadership recognizes that women, particularly AWFLs, are single-issue voters. Murder? Rape? Erasure via trans? Prosperity? Jobs? Decent education? All are subordinate to abortion.

There is no “too far left” for Democrats when they know they never will lose this large voter cohort.

This won’t change. Ever. So the D party will continue going left.

We on the right can ask why leftists are willing to sacrifice safety, security, prosperity, for women demanding the liberty to kill their kids.

But the question equally can be asked of those demanding an end to abortion: are WE willing to continue to sacrifice our safety, security, prosperity, to prevent women making this choice? I’ve never been entirely clear on which part of “government must leave me alone” has become similarly subordinate… Do you know anyone who wants to increase the number of unwanted kids?

These two questions, and the open question of whether the voters on the left are heading off the cliff with illegals and gangbanger murderers, will decide where we as a nation go.

I’d hope that we don’t destroy the country to support gangbangers, rapists and open borders … which is the way the D party is going.

And if they go there, it’s time to split up the country. No sane person wants criminal illegal aliens anywhere but on their way home, in prison or hanging off a rope, or today’s Democrats living next door.

And the D party wants them - all - here destroying the country Ds hate: America.

