If Trump is allowed to win on the 5th… and allowed to make it to Jan 20…

Biden’s war on Ukraine will quickly end, along with EUrinal support for the NATO that lit the conflagration, wasted billions of their money, blew up Germany’s energy pipeline, reduced their economies and showed those not already realizing it that NATO members are just GAE satrapies. I expect AfD, UKIP, Meloni, National Rally (and Milei), to benefit.

Ukraine will be smaller but still exist, perhaps a decent alternative to not existing, but with a Total Fertility Rate when the war started of 1.3, and the entire childbearing generation having been wasted at the front in an enormously stupid industrial war, or having left town, I doubt Ukraine has a future at all. Thank Nuland & Kagan & Cheney & the GAE. Zelenskyy off a lamppost shouldn’t surprise anyone.

It will be interesting to see if those American resource companies that bought-up Ukrainian natural resources and helped force this war on the Ukrainians will have to compete with a Russia who may well see Ukrainian resources as compensation for the most idiotic war the GAE has yet started…

With this war over, and with the historical fact that nobody buys bullets for won wars… the initial ramp-ups toward a war on Iran are being noticed; how else will the insider traders (is that spelled right?) make their entitled bank?

Let’s hope America elects Trump so a few million Iranians don’t have to die as we spend American blood and treasure to ensure we don’t win another war we eagerly start.

Illegal immigration will be curtailed across the West, and the Polish & Hungarian policies of GTFO will be emplaced and that stupid broad van der lyin will be told to STFU. Again. Often. By MEPs. Publicly.

I’m intrigued by the thought that “both” (LOL) American domestic political parties might dissolve. Ds because if the Ho is all they’ve got, and if she can lose to Orange Hitler, who needs em? Rs because Trump’s base LOATHES the GOPe. It’ll be interesting to see if I’m right, and (if I am) how dissolution takes place.

Keep in mind that Ross Perot used his money to create an entirely new party and won 19% of the vote in 1992, despite jumping out of the race that summer, and back in only weeks before the election. We were much less angry about FedGov than we are today. I wish Trump had followed Perot’s model, and it’s difficult to see how Trump & Vance could put together a new party while needing GOP Senate & House support, but… one can dream.

Trump won’t get all the tax changes he wants or all the tariffs he wants or all the deportations he wants. We’ll muddle through.

The economy will pick up, inflation will drop, labor force participation will improve. Manufacturing - might - make a comeback.

The media likely will be unable to restrain themselves, will embarrass themselves further, will be paid even less attention than now, and wind up as functionally irrelevant by 2028.

At which time, if I’m even close to correct, America will begin eight years of JD Vance.

Happy Days are (almost) here again! 🎶🎵🎶

