Farange, Milei, Wilders, Le Penn, Meloni, Trump…

Dire, perhaps existential threats to whatever is that country’s Conservative, Inc.

“Populists” that are “a threat” to “muh democracy.”

Do you know the difference between “populism” and “democracy?”

Spelling.

Seriously - both mean self-government, or paying attention to THE PEOPLE.

What is “populism?”

It’s what the elites call “democracy” when they don’t get their way.

And the people are more than tired of it. Italy. Argentina. The Netherlands. Britain; both BREXIT and Farange. Perhaps even France. USA.

As the world goes to the polls in 2024 (something like 49% of the population will elect their leaders this year), are we about to see 1848, redux, “The Year of Revolutions?”

Let’s hope so, for the alternative is a future of unstopped illiterate illegal immigration, little food, less energy, no jobs, fewer homes, no cash and zero freedom.

Trump.

Because no alternative provides a hope of liberty.

Share