Why do so many pontificating about the future ignore the people who will not be there?

Left unaddressed in entirely too many "future of NATO" pieces is demographics. This author makes the same error.

Within two generations, the only new entrants to the European labor force will be illiterate third worlders with no ability to compete in any first world economy. The cost of energy won't matter as the complex systems that need it won't be working, maintained or invented. The automated farming on which Europe depends (as does much of the third world) will be in tatters. Manufactures will cease to exist and with them, the welfare state on which these newly-arrived third worlders depend. Europe will not be able to manufacture or grow anything for trade, be unable to run transportation systems to move goods or food, and be unable to feed itself.

And… the demi-continent will be crashing in population.

The linked article is about NATO… The author, as in all the other articles circulating in Trump 2.0, about NATO the EU, a European military force separate from NATO, etc., all ignore the only real issue:

What, exactly, the point is in defending people who don't believe in their own future enough, even, to populate it, escapes thinking people.

Everything in this and related pieces ignore demographics - the people - and nothing in this piece - energy, force projection, etc. - matters without them.

